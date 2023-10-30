Enhanced LexisNexis Rooftop Solution, Now Part of Total Property Understanding, Helps U.S. Home Insurers Address Wind and Hail Property Damage Claims

New alliance with Vexcel Data Program elevates LexisNexis Rooftop geospatial and aerial intelligence capabilities

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for insurance carriers, today announced a new alliance with Vexcel Data Program, a global leader in aerial imagery and geospatial data, adding its imagery as a key enhancement to LexisNexis® Rooftop. An integral part of end-to-end property intelligence solution, LexisNexis® Total Property Understanding™, LexisNexis Rooftop offers customers two Rooftop models to choose from. This includes a geospatial model enhanced by comprehensive claims datasets from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, as well as a geospatial imagery model that utilizes manned fixed-wing aerial imagery to provide carriers with first-hand visibility of the roof in addition to over 30 imagery-analytics attributes.

"LexisNexis Rooftop leverages a vast database of industry personal lines claims, which in combination with weather and property data is much more predictive of future loss than imagery and weather data alone," said Randy Ishikawa, director, home insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This enables insurers to determine the likelihood of a future claim that is backed by deep analysis of industry-leading aerial imagery without having to review the actual pixels."

And if an insurer wants corresponding imagery, Rooftop delivers a new and improved imagery solution with more than 30 proprietary imagery-analytics attributes. Combined with our geospatial solution, that is almost 80 additional risk attributes for property assessment."

With increasing challenges such as severe weather events, inflation and migratory trends affecting insurance availability, the importance of utilizing a property risk-assessment tool like LexisNexis Rooftop within the insurance industry cannot be overstated.

The relationship with Vexcel brings enhanced imagery capabilities into the Total Property Understanding suite of solutions. Seamlessly integrating advanced weather, claims and property data with aerial imagery, LexisNexis Rooftop goes beyond traditional home insurance risk assessment methods by helping to predict future roof claims and providing an option to review and enable imagery whenever the claim risk is high. This innovative approach helps improve accuracy and efficiency which can help redefine the way insurers assess property risks.

Key features of the enhanced Rooftop solution include:

Seamless integration into Total Property Understanding : LexisNexis Rooftop is integrated within Total Property Understanding, which serves as a one-stop-shop for interior, exterior and aerial intelligence on a property. This integration streamlines the underwriting process, helping improve efficiency and accuracy.

Enhanced imagery and analytics: The new alliance with Vexcel, combined with LexisNexis Risk Solutions imagery-analytics capabilities, elevates the quality of Rooftop's imagery insights. Vexcel's robust aerial imagery program in the U.S and its highly accurate aerial library covers 99.6% of the U.S. population across urban and rural areas, helping insurers access reliable and detailed information for roof risk assessment.

Loss propensity model feature: Leveraging unique data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions including industry claim clustering from personal lines claims, weather data and geospatial claims data, LexisNexis Rooftop creates a robust loss propensity model. This model aids insurers in better pricing and coverage decisions, helping to drive profitability and improved rate segmentation.

Powerful pricing segmentation scores: Scores include ground-truth intelligence from industry-wide personal lines claims information, weather data and AI-derived imagery attributes.

"Total Property Understanding has been designed to arm insurers with end-to-end insights to better segment and rate a property's risk, including historical personal lines claims both for the home and surrounding area, in addition to key weather and property risk insights," said Cole Winans, vice president and general manager, property solutions, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "These aerial and geospatial enhancements to LexisNexis Rooftop are a huge advancement within the Total Property Understanding suite. By aligning with Vexcel and its expertise in camera aerial systems and photogrammetry software, we are empowering insurers with some of the most advanced tools available today to accurately assess property risks, streamline underwriting processes, and make more informed decisions to better serve consumers."

In 2022, about one in 50 insured homes' roofs had a property damage claim related to wind or haili

"High resolution imagery is quickly becoming a fundamental need in analyzing properties and roofs at scale," said Rob Agee, chief operating officer at Vexcel Data Program. "Global platforms like LexisNexis need highly accurate, consistent, and complete coverage, both urban and rural, to solve several unique challenges for property risk and insurance claims. We are pleased to be working with LexisNexis to provide a clear picture to enable their property insights."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors, and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. The Vexcel Data Program is the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 30+ countries. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft capture imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in unmatched, accuracy and consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

