BingX Introduces New Standard for Copy Trading with Zero Slippage

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global crypto exchange, is proud to announce that it has eliminated slippage in crypto copy trading with its exclusive Guaranteed Price feature. This revolutionary feature eradicates slippage concerns, ensuring that followers' orders replicate the trader's actions with pinpoint accuracy, setting a new benchmark for copy trading excellence.

Crypto copy trading is an automated strategy that allows followers to copy experienced traders' trading methods. This enables one to buy and sell crypto assets to earn profits without putting in a lot of time for researching or gaining proficiency in crypto trading. Slippage in copy trading refers to the difference between the price at which a trader opens or closes a position and the price at which a follower's copy of that trade is executed. Slippage occurs when the cryptocurrency market is volatile and prices change between the time a trader places an order and the time it gets executed for their followers. Slippage impacts the profitability of followers, leading to potentially lower profits or increased losses.

Now zero slippage is a part of BingX's copy trading and serves as a robust slippage protection mechanism. In essence, it ensures that the opening and closing prices for followers match precisely with those of the trader they are copying. This remarkable feature eliminates the common issues associated with slippage, guaranteeing users the ultimate copy trading experience, with BingX taking on the associated risks. Now zero slippage is available in the "Per Order" model for both Standard Futures and Perpetual Futures. BingX users will be charged a fee based on their actual trading volume upon successful order execution.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed, "Our commitment to providing a better and efficient copy trading experience has led us to introduce the revolutionary Guaranteed Price feature, wiping out slippage concerns for our users. We understand the importance of precision and reliability in copy trading, and we're proud to set a new standard in the industry. This innovation reflects our dedication to empowering our users and ensuring their success in the cryptocurrency markets."

As BingX continue to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its users. The elimination of slippage in copy trading and futures trading through the Guaranteed Price feature is just the beginning. BingX looks ahead to a future where crypto trading is reliable and profitable for all, setting a new standard that defines its dedication to excellence.

