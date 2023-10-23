System Innovation Group announces $3.1M Communications System Contract Award

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $3.1M contract to provide communication systems to the US Government.

"Our commitment to leading the way with communication modernization has helped to keep our customers ahead of emerging threats and out of harm's way since opening 6-years ago," said Shawn Gallagher, System Innovation Group's President. "This long-term collaboration effort with our US Government mission partners and continued investment in communications technologies uniquely positions SIG to provide required solutions for our customer's complex environments."

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will integrate multiple commercial communications capabilities into a compact mission platform which will allow users to operate effectively around the world.

These new systems will provide users with the unique ability to communicate with mission partners over commercial connections.

System Innovation Group believes that implementing commercially supported technologies into tactical environments improves reliability while decreasing the time to field solutions, development costs, and risks to interoperability.

"This award builds on the company's commercial investments to create a market differentiation that provides a significant capability for the user. Our team at System Innovation Group continues to build relationships with both the vendor community and users that bring cutting edge solutions to market faster and for less cost than the competition," said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

