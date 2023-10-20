Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Interim Chief Financial Officer Ryan Blust will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003 Passcode: 8045472

International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 8045472

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/RXq1eDnkyL2

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:

https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

