A Dog's Nose Knows! Allied Universal Canine Team Stops 250 Pounds of Marijuana From Hitting the Streets in the U.S.  

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During their daily security monitoring rounds at a major international airport, Allied Universal's canine team detected 250 pounds of marijuana in unclaimed "ghost" luggage. Canine Gelsey and her handler, one of several narcotics canine teams with MSA Security, an Allied Universal® Company, found the narcotics during their sweep of the airport's baggage claim area on Oct. 18, 2023.

Allied Universal’s MSA narcotics canine Gelsey finds narcotics in (PRNewswire)

While actively searching, Gelsey "hit" on not one but eight pieces of unclaimed luggage with a change of behavior that alerted her handler to the presence of narcotics. After further inspection of the suitcases with the airport's local law enforcement team on duty, multiple vacuumed sealed bags containing marijuana were discovered in the luggage which had no identification.

"Our canine teams can be found working anywhere and everywhere, sniffing out the potential threats from narcotics to firearms and explosives," said Glen Kucera, president of MSA. "The best and most successful security programs include canine teams. From retail locations to airports to healthcare facilities, the addition of canine teams offers an effective deterrent to potential bad actors. In this case, Gelsey prevented these bad actors from harming the public."

Allied Universal is the largest provider of canine detection teams in the world with a 10% increase in the number of canine teams in 2023. The company deploys more than 900 unrivaled and nationally certified canine detection teams keeping millions of people safe across the globe.

Training & Certification

MSA narcotics detection training requires canines to recognize and alert their handlers to various odors associated with commonly trafficked drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, hashish, heroin, opium powder and methamphetamines. MSA training and certification of it's narcotic canines follows the North American Police Work Dog Association protocols.

Firearm and Explosives Canine Teams

In addition to narcotics, Allied Universal's MSA business trains canine teams for firearm and explosives detection. These highly skilled canines and handlers successfully identify hundreds of firearms and/or explosives a week across various types of locations including retail settings, healthcare facilities, large event venues, educational campuses, public transportation, distribution facilities, financial institutions, national parks, places of worships, government building and airports.

For additional information on MSA canine teams, read our latest detection dog spotlights here.

About MSA Security

MSA Security®, An Allied Universal® Company, is a leading global provider of high consequence threat solutions. Headquartered in New York City, MSA's more than 1,600 employees operate globally to deliver solutions that mitigate today's growing threats. These include a broad range of security challenges from the rise of active and mass shooter incidents to sustained concerns surrounding Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). All MSA team members are drawn from elite and specialized backgrounds, such as SWAT, bomb squad, counterterrorism, federal and state law enforcement agencies and the military. For more information, visit www.msasecurity.net.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

