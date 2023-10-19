S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $33.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights:

Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.42%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.84% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 15.78% compared to ROA of 1.51%, ROE of 11.23% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 16.32% for the second quarter of 2023.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.99% compared to 2.30% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.09% compared to 4.22% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total portfolio loans increased $196.3 million , or 10.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2023 .

Total deposits of $7.2 billion remain relatively unchanged compared to June 30, 2023 .

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million to $16.4 million , or 0.22% of total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2023 .

Net charge-offs of $3.7 million , or 0.20% of average loans (annualized), compared to net charge-offs of $11.0 million , or 0.60% of average loans (annualized), in the second quarter of 2023.

"Our third quarter performance was strong with solid return metrics," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "While recognizing there are challenges across the industry, we are very proud of the core earnings growth we have had in this rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin remains strong at 4.09%. Deposit balances stabilized during the quarter and the shift in the mix of our deposits slowed considerably compared to earlier in the year. We believe our team's efforts around our customer-focused initiatives are paying off in this competitive environment."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $87.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 4.09% compared to 4.22% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 14 basis points to 6.15% compared to 6.01% in the second quarter of 2023 due to higher interest rates. Average loan balances increased $126.5 million to $7.4 billion compared to $7.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 33 basis points to 2.04% compared to 1.71% in the second quarter of 2023. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs primarily related to an increase in interest rates and a continued shift in the mix of deposits with higher balances in certificates of deposit, or CDs. Average CD balances increased $147.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total borrowing costs increased 25 basis points to 5.77% compared to 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023. Average borrowings increased $58.8 million to $675.3 million compared to $616.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to average loan growth that exceeded average deposit growth.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million to $16.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $18.0 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.22% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net loan charge-offs of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses primarily related to higher net charge-offs in the second quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $108.2 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans, as of September 30, 2023 compared to $105.8 million, or 1.44%, at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.0 million to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease mainly related to lower other income from changes in valuation adjustments of $1.6 million and due to a gain on OREO of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $52.8 million compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million mainly due to higher incentives compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 billion at June 30, 2023. Total portfolio loans increased $196.3 million, or 10.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2023. The consumer loan portfolio increased $112.8 million with growth in residential mortgages of $97.4 million compared to June 30, 2023. The commercial loan portfolio increased $83.5 million with growth in commercial real estate of $62.1 million and commercial construction of $25.4 million compared to June 30, 2023. Total deposits increased $81.7 million compared to June 30, 2023. CDs increased $154.7 million mainly due to an increase in brokered CDs of $75.0 million and a continued shift from other deposit types compared to June 30, 2023. Total borrowings increased $94.7 million to $718.7 million compared to $624.0 million at June 30, 2023 primarily related to loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $114,258

$108,699

$83,035

Investment Securities:











Taxable 7,857

7,806

6,305

Tax-exempt 213

215

380

Dividends 631

613

115

Total Interest and Dividend Income 122,959

117,333

89,835















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 24,910

20,102

5,197

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 10,662

9,108

840

Total Interest Expense 35,572

29,210

6,037















NET INTEREST INCOME 87,387

88,123

83,798

Provision for credit losses 5,498

10,529

2,498

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 81,889

77,594

81,300















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities —

—

198

Debit and credit card 4,690

4,645

4,768

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,060

3,928

4,333

Wealth management 3,003

3,185

3,212

Mortgage banking 294

289

425

Other 135

2,144

1,824

Total Noninterest Income 12,182

14,191

14,760















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 27,521

25,391

26,700

Data processing and information technology 4,479

4,177

4,220

Occupancy 3,671

3,710

3,490

Furniture, equipment and software 3,125

3,192

2,915

Professional services and legal 1,965

2,069

1,851

Other taxes 1,831

1,322

1,559

Marketing 1,741

1,459

1,367

FDIC insurance 1,029

1,032

598

Other 7,441

7,281

6,933

Total Noninterest Expense 52,803

49,633

49,633

Income Before Taxes 41,268

42,152

46,427

Income tax expense 7,800

7,685

9,178

Net Income $33,468

$34,467

$37,249















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,244,309

38,241,918

39,012,773

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,336,016

38,614,022

38,975,145

Diluted earnings per share $0.87

$0.89

$0.95

Dividends declared per share $0.32

$0.32

$0.30

Dividend yield (annualized) 4.73 %

4.71 %

4.09 %

Dividends paid to net income 36.55 %

35.98 %

31.39 %

Book value $31.99

$31.72

$29.56

Tangible book value (1) $22.14

$21.85

$19.87

Market value $27.08

$27.19

$29.31















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.42 %

1.51 %

1.64 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 10.84 %

11.23 %

12.47 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 15.78 %

16.32 %

18.46 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 1.99 %

2.30 %

2.15 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 52.68 %

48.21 %

50.19 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2023

2022

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$325,681

$218,646

Investment Securities:











Taxable



23,120

17,236

Tax-exempt



642

1,346

Dividends



1,752

315

Total Interest and Dividend Income



351,195

237,543















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



59,915

8,840

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



26,979

1,978

Total Interest Expense



86,894

10,818















NET INTEREST INCOME



264,301

226,725

Provision for credit losses



16,949

5,190

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



247,352

221,535















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities



—

198

Debit and credit card



13,708

14,587

Service charges on deposit accounts



12,064

12,488

Wealth management



9,136

9,701

Mortgage banking



884

1,906

Other



3,771

3,736

Total Noninterest Income



39,563

42,616















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



80,513

75,223

Data processing and information technology



12,914

12,759

Occupancy



11,216

11,006

Furniture, equipment and software



9,178

8,631

Professional services and legal



5,855

6,180

Marketing



5,053

4,252

Other taxes



4,943

4,778

FDIC insurance



3,073

2,417

Other



21,390

20,225

Total Noninterest Expense



154,135

145,471

Income Before Taxes



132,780

118,680

Income tax expense



25,046

23,430















Net Income



$107,734

$95,250















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,668,964

39,049,151

Diluted earnings per share



$2.78

$2.43

Dividends declared per share



$0.96

$0.89

Dividends paid to net income



34.43 %

36.61 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.56 %

1.38 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



11.80 %

10.73 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



17.20 %

15.91 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



2.17 %

1.79 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



50.42 %

53.75 %













































S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $238,453

$227,867

$134,903

Securities, at fair value 955,262

970,372

997,428

Loans held for sale 257

541

1,039

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,286,272

3,224,180

3,134,841

Commercial and industrial 1,635,354

1,639,332

1,714,714

Commercial construction 388,470

363,100

390,093

Total Commercial Loans 5,310,096

5,226,612

5,239,648

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,384,133

1,286,771

1,043,973

Home equity 649,122

645,897

642,937

Installment and other consumer 115,379

115,634

126,629

Consumer construction 57,188

44,697

43,729

Total Consumer Loans 2,205,822

2,092,999

1,857,268

Total Portfolio Loans 7,515,918

7,319,611

7,096,916

Allowance for credit losses (108,206)

(105,757)

(99,694)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,407,712

7,213,854

6,997,222

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 38,576

31,271

10,900

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other assets 452,393

435,593

421,053

Total Assets $9,466,077

$9,252,922

$8,935,969















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,276,009

$2,330,237

$2,663,176

Interest-bearing demand 868,624

875,174

847,825

Money market 1,615,445

1,583,717

1,818,642

Savings 974,940

1,018,936

1,128,169

Certificates of deposit 1,487,879

1,333,146

952,785

Total Deposits 7,222,897

7,141,210

7,410,597















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 630,000

530,000

35,000

Long-term borrowings 39,396

39,513

14,853

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,343

54,483

54,438

Total Borrowings 718,739

623,996

104,291

Other liabilities 300,909

274,863

267,900

Total Liabilities 8,242,545

8,040,069

7,782,788















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,223,532

1,212,853

1,153,181

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,466,077

$9,252,922

$8,935,969















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 12.93 %

13.11 %

12.90 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9) 9.31 %

9.42 %

9.06 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.12 %

11.12 %

10.75 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 13.11 %

13.07 %

12.53 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 13.43 %

13.47 %

12.93 %

Risk-based capital - total 15.01 %

15.06 %

14.43 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $144,303 4.93 % $132,900 5.61 % $158,700 2.05 %

Securities, at fair value 964,928 2.64 % 983,349 2.54 % 1,051,534 2.28 %

Loans held for sale 207 6.70 % 92 6.87 % 1,032 5.36 %

Commercial real estate 3,243,056 5.83 % 3,176,154 5.62 % 3,159,543 4.63 %

Commercial and industrial 1,646,572 7.22 % 1,684,944 7.13 % 1,704,271 5.10 %

Commercial construction 373,111 7.80 % 384,329 7.63 % 405,460 5.05 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,262,739 6.41 % 5,245,427 6.25 % 5,269,274 4.81 %

Residential mortgage 1,332,913 4.66 % 1,229,129 4.52 % 1,005,139 4.12 %

Home equity 645,949 6.80 % 647,070 6.59 % 629,827 4.34 %

Installment and other consumer 115,111 8.52 % 118,641 8.28 % 123,010 6.10 %

Consumer construction 52,783 4.89 % 42,879 4.26 % 40,975 3.47 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,146,756 5.52 % 2,037,719 5.39 % 1,798,951 4.31 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,409,495 6.15 % 7,283,146 6.01 % 7,068,225 4.69 %

Total Loans 7,409,702 6.15 % 7,283,238 6.01 % 7,069,257 4.69 %

Total other earning assets 42,645 6.97 % 37,003 7.26 % 8,398 4.55 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,561,578 5.74 % 8,436,490 5.61 % 8,287,889 4.33 %

Noninterest-earning assets 763,243

740,299

721,480



Total Assets $9,324,821

$9,176,789

$9,009,369



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $868,782 0.91 % $847,776 0.58 % $872,302 0.07 %

Money market 1,595,964 2.34 % 1,599,051 2.13 % 1,861,389 0.69 %

Savings 996,999 0.47 % 1,037,924 0.38 % 1,131,575 0.10 %

Certificates of deposit 1,382,532 3.54 % 1,235,496 3.06 % 962,898 0.61 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 4,844,277 2.04 % 4,720,247 1.71 % 4,828,164 0.43 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements — — % — — % 12,668 0.10 %

Short-term borrowings 585,196 5.65 % 529,013 5.39 % 10,379 3.16 %

Long-term borrowings 39,458 4.47 % 32,980 4.14 % 17,278 2.25 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 50,649 8.16 % 54,474 7.62 % 54,428 4.78 %

Total Borrowings 675,303 5.77 % 616,467 5.52 % 94,753 3.52 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 62,584 5.33 % 49,572 5.06 % — — %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,582,164 2.53 % 5,386,286 2.18 % 4,922,917 0.49 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,517,752

2,559,888

2,901,290



Shareholders' equity 1,224,905

1,230,615

1,185,162



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,324,821

$9,176,789

$9,009,369



















Net Interest Margin(10)

4.09 %

4.22 %

4.04 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$139,248 4.91 % $478,896 0.60 %

Securities, at fair value



982,831 2.56 % 1,026,131 2.19 %

Loans held for sale



142 6.63 % 1,326 4.15 %

Commercial real estate



3,184,270 5.64 % 3,204,371 4.14 %

Commercial and industrial



1,680,640 7.03 % 1,700,923 4.47 %

Commercial construction



382,020 7.55 % 406,513 4.05 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,246,930 6.23 % 5,311,807 4.24 %

Residential mortgage



1,236,310 4.54 % 947,454 4.04 %

Home equity



647,785 6.56 % 598,595 3.80 %

Installment and other consumer



118,846 8.20 % 117,388 5.64 %

Consumer construction



47,203 4.63 % 31,407 3.41 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,050,144 5.39 % 1,694,844 4.05 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,297,074 5.99 % 7,006,651 4.19 %

Total Loans



7,297,216 5.99 % 7,007,977 4.19 %

Total other earning assets



38,152 6.98 % 8,869 3.86 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,457,447 5.58 % 8,521,873 3.75 %

Noninterest-earning assets



752,326

706,640



Total Assets



$9,209,773

$9,228,513



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$847,222 0.61 % $945,733 0.07 %

Money market



1,621,726 2.11 % 1,948,653 0.32 %

Savings



1,041,346 0.38 % 1,119,739 0.06 %

Certificates of deposit



1,224,704 2.99 % 1,011,228 0.41 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,734,998 1.69 % 5,025,353 0.24 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



— — % 47,912 0.10 %

Short-term borrowings



522,448 5.36 % 3,498 3.16 %

Long-term borrowings



29,133 4.05 % 20,535 2.06 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



53,180 7.75 % 54,413 3.79 %

Total Borrowings



604,761 5.50 % 126,358 2.09 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



55,637 5.01 % — — %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,395,396 2.15 % 5,151,711 0.28 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,593,683

2,890,375



Shareholders' equity



1,220,694

1,186,427



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,209,773

$9,228,513



















Net Interest Margin(8)





4.21 %

3.58 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $1,735 0.05 % $1,859 0.06 % $8,556 0.27 %

Commercial and industrial 3,468 0.21 % 4,842 0.30 % 3,847 0.22 %

Commercial construction 384 0.10 % 384 0.11 % 384 0.10 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 5,587 0.11 % 7,085 0.14 % 12,787 0.24 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 4,139 0.30 % 4,167 0.32 % 7,357 0.70 %

Home equity 2,617 0.40 % 2,700 0.42 % 2,216 0.34 %

Installment and other consumer 334 0.29 % 367 0.32 % 417 0.33 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 7,090 0.32 % 7,234 0.35 % 9,990 0.54 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $12,677 0.17 % $14,319 0.20 % $22,777 0.32 %









2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $4,077

$12,222

$1,239

Recoveries (367)

(1,255)

(529)

Net Loan Charge-offs $3,710

$10,967

$710















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate (13)

(1,030)

304

Commercial and industrial 3,389

11,296

80

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 3,376

10,266

384

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage (11)

(1)

41

Home equity 71

(12)

111

Installment and other consumer 274

714

174

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 334

701

326

Total Net Loan Charge-offs $3,710

$10,967

$710



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$20,758

$9,899

Recoveries



(11,196)

(8,213)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$9,562

$1,686















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



($9,329)

$—

Commercial real estate



(1,068)

356

Commercial and industrial



18,633

285

Commercial construction



(2)

(1)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



8,234

640

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



(3)

135

Home equity



90

97

Installment and other consumer



1,241

814

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,328

1,046

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$9,562

$1,686



















2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $12,677

$14,319

$22,777

OREO 3,715

3,666

6,022

Total nonperforming assets 16,392

17,985

28,799

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)* —

—

3,860

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)* —

—

8,925

Total troubled debt restructurings* —

—

12,785

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.17 %

0.20 %

0.32 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.22 %

0.25 %

0.41 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.44 %

1.44 %

1.40 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 854 %

739 %

438 %

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $3,710

$10,967

$710

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.20 %

0.60 %

0.04 %





*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.









Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$9,562

$1,686

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.18 %

0.03 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars and shares in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,223,532

$1,212,853

$1,153,181

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (376,883)

(377,144)

(377,961)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $846,649

$835,709

$775,220

Common shares outstanding 38,244

38,242

39,013

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $22.14

$21.85

$19.87

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $132,779

$138,248

$147,781

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,034

1,046

1,181

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $133,813

$139,294

$148,962















Average total shareholders' equity $1,224,905

$1,230,615

$1,185,162

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,020)

(377,280)

(378,154)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $847,885

$853,335

$807,008

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 15.78 %

16.32 %

18.46 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.















(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $41,268

$42,152

$46,427

Plus: Provision for credit losses 5,498

10,529

2,498

Total $46,766

$52,681

$48,925

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $185,538

$211,302

$194,106

Average assets $9,324,821

$9,176,789

$9,009,369

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.99 %

2.30 %

2.15 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $52,803

$49,633

$49,633















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 87,387

88,123

83,798

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 674

639

521

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $88,061

$88,762

$84,319

Noninterest income 12,182

14,191

14,760

Less: net gains on sale of securities —

—

(198)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $100,243

$102,953

$98,881

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.68 %

48.21 %

50.19 %



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$144,040

$127,350

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,055

1,217

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$145,095

$128,567















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,220,694

$1,186,427

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(377,290)

(378,454)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$843,404

$807,973

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.20 %

15.91 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.















(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$132,780

$118,680

Plus: Provision for credit losses



16,949

5,190

Total



$149,729

$123,870

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$200,186

$165,614

Average assets



$9,209,773

$9,228,513

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



2.17 %

1.79 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$154,135

$145,471















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



264,301

226,725

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,868

1,520

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$266,169

$228,245

Noninterest income



39,563

42,616

Less: net gains on sale of securities



—

(198)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$305,732

$270,663

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



50.42 %

53.75 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$351,195

$237,543

Less: interest expense



(86,894)

(10,818)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$264,301

$226,725

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,868

1,520

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$266,169

$228,245

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$355,867

$305,163

Average interest-earning assets



$8,457,447

$8,521,873

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.21 %

3.58 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2023

2023

2022



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,223,532

$1,212,853

$1,153,181

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (376,883)

(377,144)

(377,961)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $846,649

$835,709

$775,220















Total assets $9,466,077

$9,252,922

$8,935,969

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (376,883)

(377,144)

(377,961)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,089,194

$8,875,778

$8,558,008

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.31 %

9.42 %

9.06 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $122,959

$117,333

$89,835

Less: interest expense (35,572)

(29,210)

(6,037)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $87,387

$88,123

$83,798

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 674

639

521

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $88,061

$88,762

$84,319

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $349,373

$356,022

$334,526

Average interest-earning assets $8,561,578

$8,436,490

$8,287,889

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.09 %

4.22 %

4.04 %





The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.