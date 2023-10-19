OnePlus Unveils its First Foldable Smartphone in the U.S. and Canada - the OnePlus Open

A true replacement for single-display flagship phablets, the OnePlus Open combines light, compact-slim design with revolutionary imaging to deliver the best foldable experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus today announced the global launch of its new folding flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Open. As the first of its kind for OnePlus, the OnePlus Open is set to disrupt the foldable market with its uncompromising specifications. It brings together OnePlus' signature Fast & Smooth user experience, a premium camera experience in partnership with Hasselblad, and immersive spatial entertainment – all in an ultra-portable, modern and elegant foldable design.

"The word 'Open' not only represents a new folding form factor, but also our openness to explore emerging possibilities that are allowed by bleeding-edge tech-solutions on the market. The OnePlus Open provides unparalleled hardware, innovative software features and services built around the new form factor, continuing to live up to OnePlus' Never Settle belief," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "With the launch of the OnePlus Open, we are thrilled to bring an uncompromising flagship foldable experience to users worldwide. The OnePlus Open is a true flagship that will revolutionize the foldable market."

Extraordinary Portability Makes Incredible Durability

As OnePlus' first folding flagship, the OnePlus Open perfectly inherits the brand's iconic design philosophy — industrial minimalism combined with elegant sophistication. Coming in two colorways, both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black are visual delights in their own rights. Emerald Dusk is an iconic green colorway reserved exclusively for OnePlus flagship series. It features a matte-frosted glass rear that shimmers in adequate lighting. Micro-beads on the textured surface allows for an elegant gradient of light and shadows when viewed from different angles. Meanwhile, Voyager Black features a more understated rear cover in vegan leather that oozes class.

In addition, there is a depth-vacuum separating camera sensors and the exterior glass dome, much like the sophistication found on luxury watches. This is accompanied by a light-reflective CD-pattern crafted on the dial, facilitating light-play, all designed to stand out.

OnePlus' iconic alert slider is being introduced to phablet-foldables for the first time. This slider on the OnePlus Open was redesigned from ground up to fit the phone's 5.8mm compact folding body. While the size of the slider increased, its position on the device's mid-frame has been adjusted, increasing convenience for one-handed operations. The height and width of the module interior have also been reduced by 1.7mm and 1mm respectively in comparison to that of the OnePlus 11, saving up to 42% more space on the device's interior.

The OnePlus Open is extremely light and compact; users will barely notice a difference in their pockets, especially when put against single-display phablets. Weighing in at just 239g, and measuring at 5.8mm when unfolded, the OnePlus Open combines the convenient experience of a single display smartphone and a Pro tablet without the additional bulk.

Durability has not been compromised. Thanks to clever material-component choices and a high-efficient, well-optimized mechanical design, the OnePlus Open remains incredibly robust despite its ultra-compact form factor. Just 69 parts in comparison to the industry average of more than a hundred components, the patented Flexion Hinge allows more space on the interior for high-performance hardware.

The OnePlus Open has been certified for reliable folding by an international certification institute in TÜV Rheinland, where it was put through extreme environmental tests and 1,000,000 test-folds – this amounts to more than 100 folds per day, forecasted to last over 10 years.

Light makes might, and might makes the crease minimal on the device. Micro-openings of 0.15mm are weaved onto the carbon fiber display support structure. This works in tandem with the 8-axis turn-mechanism and the Flexion "water-drop"-shaped pressure-relieving hinge to keep the crease minimal, even after extensive use.

Hasselblad Camera for Imaging beyond Pros

The OnePlus Open features a revolutionary triple main camera setup.

At the heart of this is a 48MP SONY LYTIA-T808 "Pixel Stacked" primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera with AutoFocus. The OnePlus Open also comes with two selfie cameras – a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on the cover screen.

The OnePlus Open is the first foldable smartphone to debut the Sony LYT-T808, its new line of revolutionary image sensors. The 1/1.43-inch large sensor boasts a 1.12μm pixel size. Also known as "Dual-Layer Transistor Pixel," the "Pixel Stacked" technology features a redesigned pixel architecture that boosts light in-take and storage within a smaller physical footprint. Instead of arranging pixels on the same plane (side by side), the "Dual-Layer Transistor Pixel" architecture separates and stacks two layers of pixel transistors below the photodiodes. This allows for a major expansion of light capacity, doubling the maximum light intake and storage (Full Well Capacity). Ultimately, this enables brighter, clearer images, with significantly less overexposure. It is on par with the IMX989, the most advanced Sony IMX 1-inch sensor that still retains a conventional pixel-structure today.

The OnePlus Open offers the best possible imaging on focal lengths commonly used by consumers: from 0.6X to 10X. Main camera aside, the OnePlus Open brings a custom 64MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 3X optical and 6X lossless in-sensor zoom, and also up to 120X Ultra Res Zoom. Physical customization of the sensor is crucial. Its periscope zoom construction and custom d-cut made on the lens' exterior, which allows for perfect fitting into a device as thin as the OnePlus Open, allows exactly 23% more light into the sensor. Most importantly, this is the largest telephoto sensor ever utilized on a foldable at 1/2-inch, and this ensures quality telephoto imaging even in low-light.

While the OnePlus Open offers the best main and telephoto camera on any foldable, OnePlus leverages its Hasselblad partnership to bring an improved Hasselblad Portrait Mode. This feature works particularly well in low-light. The revolutionary cameras work in tandem to deliver DSLR-level depth-tracking, bokeh and flare effects captured by Hasselblad cameras fitted with XCD 3,5/30, 2,8/65 and 2,5/90V lenses.

Dual-hero Displays, Epic Entertainment Experience

Equipped with dual 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR displays, the OnePlus Open delivers a great flagship-level cover screen, but also a main display that opens up to a Pro tablet.

The cover screen size is 6.31", with an aspect ratio of 20:09. With a peak brightness of 2800nits, the 120Hz cover screen also boasts a high brightness mode (HBM) of up to 1400nits for ultra-bright, smooth, and responsive visuals during any time of the day. In regards to protection, the cover screen is shielded by Ceramic Guard – purified ceramic crystals that have undergone an ion exchange process that's up 20% more impact resistant than Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

To elevate content immersion, open up the device to the large 7.82" main display that boasts an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio. This outstanding main display is fortified by 3 layers of protection: Ultra-Thin Glass that sits above the flexi OLED, a layer TPU for shielding against physical impact, and an anti-reflection screen protector to reduce everyday wear and tear.

On compatibility, the OnePlus Open supports Dolby Vision® video playback for more ultra-immersive entertainment. To match stunning visuals with impressive audio, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a triple spatial speaker set-up. These speakers work in tandem with a proprietary spatial audio algorithm to take Dolby Atmos® content to the next level. This allows for three-dimensional sound that comes to users from all directions. This same quality audio is also offered through the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, a true wireless flagship, so users can enjoy a full cinematic audio-visual experience whenever, wherever.

Hassle-Free Efficiency, Real-time Interaction in OxygenOS 13.2

In the all-new OxygenOS 13.2, Open Canvas was built from the ground up with a singular mission of amping up everyday productivity – multi-window efficiency on a large display. In fact, around 95% of mainstream apps are compatible with the extended screen real estate, without forcing weird visual adjustments or resizing.

With Open Canvas, multi-window operations or "split screen" are no longer restricted to the physical size of the display. Active windows can be stretched and resized as desired, with secondary windows sliding in and out of the physical display on demand (rests on virtual screen real estate). This enables users to hop between apps, or focus on one in particular. Up to four app-windows can be displayed on the screen at the same time. In addition, up to nine multi-app presets can be saved for instant access.

Open Canvas will also introduce a desktop-like taskbar near the bottom of the expanded main display, providing easy access to recent and preset applications. A never-seen-before "Recent" folder has been introduced on the OnePlus Open's taskbar. This gives users instantaneous access to recent photos, saved images, edited documents and more. Users can move these items around via a simple drag and drop functionality, directly into compatible applications such as Gmail, apps among the Microsoft 365 suite like OneNote, or even messaging apps like Google Message, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp.

All-Round Flagship Configuration, Fast & Smooth Experiences

To turbocharge this flagship experience, the OnePlus Open comes equipped with top-tier power specifications that also power the OnePlus 11.

At the heart of this device is the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, over-the-top 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM accelerated by OnePlus's proprietary RAM-Vita software, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 read-only memory (ROM). This is accompanied by a large 4,805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging that charges the battery (from 1-100%) in approximately 42 minutes.

The Open also supports Wi-Fi 7 out of the box and dual 5G cellular connectivity for fast and seamless connection whenever, wherever. All of these shall ensure an uncompromised fast and smooth foldable experience for years to come.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Open will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada through OnePlus.com, Amazon and Best Buy starting on October 26, with pre-orders beginning on October 19. Available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk, the OnePlus Open starts at $1,699.99 USD / $2,299.99 CAD. On Oneplus.com, customers will be able to trade in ANY phone, in ANY condition to receive a minimum $200 dollars off their purchase; and potentially more depending on the device.

Warranty plans and after-sales programs are subject to terms and conditions specific to the region of purchase.1

For more information about the OnePlus Open, please visit https://www.oneplus.com/launch/open.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

1 Availability and product information please refer to official website

