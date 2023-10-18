Princess Cruises Makes Dramatic Pricing Change, Now Focused on Unprecedented Savings for Early Bookers on Summer 2024 & 2025

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced a dramatic shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.

The significant pricing model change marks a significant departure from the legacy cruise industry model that discounts closer to departure. Prices for 2024 and 2025 cruises are now set at their absolute lowest and will increase going forward.

"A Princess cruise vacation is the best value in travel, but with continuing increases in consumer demand our new pricing approach will always reward guests who lock in their Princess vacations well in advance," said Terry Thorton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. "Gone are the days of last-minute deep discounts close to departure dates. The best time to secure a spot on a 2024 or 2025 Princess cruise is right now."

To underscore its commitment to providing the most competitive pricing in the industry, Princess is introducing the Best Price Guarantee. Princess is so confident that its new pricing structure offers the best value that the brand will match any lower price found for the same cruise and stateroom category. Further, if a guest is unsure of departure date, Princess Promotions will allow them to secure today's pricing for a future vacation without locking in the specific dates or itinerary. For full terms, conditions and restrictions, visit https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.

And the good news doesn't stop there. Princess has also announced lower prices for third and fourth guests sharing a stateroom, creating exceptional value for families and friends traveling together.

For example, four guests sailing in a balcony stateroom on a 7-day Regal Princess Caribbean cruise departing on March 17 from Galveston can sail for as low as $600 on average per person*. That's just $86 per person, per day, for a spectacular vacation that includes everything from spacious accommodations and MedallionClass personalized service to delectable meals, thrilling entertainment, and unforgettable visits to the best Western Caribbean destinations.

Princess Cruises has long been synonymous with elegance and excellence in the cruise industry, and these exciting pricing changes further cement the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences for guests.

To take advantage of the savings, guests can contact their professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or visit the company's website at www.princess.com.

*Taxes, fees & port expenses not included. Prices may vary based on cruise itinerary and stateroom category.

