Hyundai Hope Donates $50,000 to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to Support the Car Seat Safety Program

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) continue their collaboration this year as Hyundai donates an additional $50,000 to the hospital's Car Seat Safety Program. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift children and families through various health and safety programs. Hyundai's donation will allow the hospital to provide almost 700 car seats to families in need.

Hyundai and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Host Car Seat Safety Event. (PRNewswire)

"Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Hyundai and collaborations with renowned institutions like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia underscore that commitment," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Consumer education plays a key role in prevention of unnecessary injury and death in children on the road. Events like this one play an important part in helping families keep their children and others safe on the road."

At the event, certified child passenger safety technicians assessed car seats for proper fit and installation, as well as checked for any manufacturer recalls or expiration dates. Families who needed a new car seat were able to receive one as well.

"We appreciate Hyundai's support of our injury prevention programs, enabling us to provide car seats to families in our community to keep children safe," said Gina Duchossois, Injury Prevention Manager at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Stephanie Porco, trauma prevention coordinator, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Jackie Reid, injury prevention coordinator, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Michelle Karajelian, Hyundai Motor America, Ciara Calub, Hyundai Motor America, Gina Duchossois, injury prevention manager, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Aria Auerbach Laynas, corporate major gift officer, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Michelle Deines, Hyundai North America Safety Office in Philadelphia, Pa. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America