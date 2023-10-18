Butterball and Bumble For Friends Unite to Encourage Togetherness this Holiday Season

The Thanksgiving experts announce the return of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, pair turkey expertise with friendship expertise to help consumers find their table

GARNER, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterball, the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S., today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Bumble For Friends, an app for finding like-minded friends nearby. The #FindYourTable partnership brings the leaders in Thanksgiving and friendship together featuring a series of Friendsgiving events and a variety of resources to help people make new connections and discover the joy and ease of gathering with friends and family, over turkey, this holiday season.

According to the 2023 Butterball Thanksgiving Outlook Report**, 20% of those surveyed either will not celebrate Thanksgiving this year or will celebrate alone, citing factors like friends and family being too far away (22%) and the cost of travel (13%).

"Togetherness is our core value at Butterball, and we understand that many people are longing for new and meaningful connections right now," said Christa Leupen, director of purpose at Butterball. "That's why we're so pleased to partner with Bumble For Friends to help people find their table and celebrate the holidays in a way that is authentic to them – helping them express their personality whether they're gathering with friends or family, neighbors or coworkers, new acquaintances or childhood besties."

Additionally, a recent survey commissioned by Bumble For Friends*** revealed adults are eager to forge new friendships, with a majority of respondents (60%) showing a desire to find new friends. Of Millennial respondents, 73% want to find new friends, and 39% of Gen-Z respondents agree that they are stuck in outdated friendships that no longer serve them.

"While Friendsgiving is traditionally a time to celebrate existing friendships, it's also the perfect opportunity to meet new people," said Beth Berger, general manager at Bumble For Friends. "Friendship and bonding with others over shared interests like enjoying a delicious meal are vital parts of our well-being, and this is especially important when navigating the often busy and stressful holiday season."

Beginning today, consumers who visit www.FindYourTable2023.com will find:

Launch Event: #FindYourTable New York City in-person event for the Bumble For Friends community on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. ET . This special event will feature Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts, friendship coach Danielle Bayard Jackson , No More Lonely Friends founder Marissa Meizz and Dinner with Friends founder Anita Michaud for hands-on demonstrations, tastings and more to help attendees find their tables this holiday season.

Virtual Events: Details of two virtual events – co-hosted by Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts and Dinner with Friends' Michaud on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET – to encourage and empower prospective holiday hosts across the country. Guests will learn how surprisingly simple it is to roast a whole turkey as well as a variety of ways to put their own stamp on hosting.

Butterball Resources: Everything holiday hosts need to know to serve the perfect turkey centerpiece, including how to shop for, thaw, season, roast and carve the turkey and more.

Bumble For Friends Resources: Tips for making meaningful connections and tools for hosting Friendsgiving celebrations using the app's exclusive group chat and planning feature.

Additional Holiday Resources

In celebration of Friendsgiving and to make it easier for everyone to organize their own gathering, the Bumble For Friends app is adding a new "Friendsgiving" option to its group planning feature beginning Nov. 1. Anyone using the app in the U.S. with at least two connections can select "Friendsgiving" from a list of potential plan categories they want to organize with their Bumble For Friends connections.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts are also available to offer expertise and support to both new and seasoned holiday hosts. The Talk-Line officially opens on Nov. 1 and will be accessible through Dec. 24 via the following channels:

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or Text 844-877-3456: Turkey Talk-Line experts will be standing by to answer holiday hosting questions.

Social Media: Help and inspiration are also available through the Butterball Facebook, YouTube, Help and inspiration are also available through the Butterball Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels.

Website: Email or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts via Email or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts via Butterball.com , plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

About the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

One of the first national, toll-free consumer help lines, the Turkey Talk-Line has helped millions of consumers since its first season in November 1981. Each November and December, professionally trained turkey experts assist holiday cooks through the Turkey Talk-Line, Butterball.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, live chat and emails in the United States and Canada. With more than 50 staff members, the Turkey Talk-Line has the resources to answer questions from both English- and Spanish-speaking callers.

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 60 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 45 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane. The company employs over 6,500 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble For Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

