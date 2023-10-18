Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Midpoint of Full-Year EPS Guidance Range

Sales of $10.1 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance

Reported sales decreased 2.6 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year

Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 13.8 percent, reflects double-digit growth in each of the four major businesses

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14 , which excludes specified items.

Abbott narrowed its full-year 2023 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.14 to $3.18 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.42 to $4.46 , which represents an increase at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Abbott continues to project full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , to be in the low double-digits 2 .

In July, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR ™ single-chamber leadless pacemaker for treating patients with slow heart rhythms. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant or leads (wires) to deliver therapy.

In September, Abbott acquired Bigfoot Biomedical, a leader in developing insulin management systems, furthering Abbott's efforts to develop connected solutions for making diabetes management even more personal and precise.

In September, Abbott expanded its existing collaboration with global biotech leader mAbxience Holdings S.L. to commercialize several biosimilar molecules, with the goal of broadening access to these therapies for people in emerging markets.

In September, Abbott published an analysis showing a complementary relationship between the company's FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring system and GLP-1 medications. The analysis also showed that a growing number of people are using these tools together to support behavior change to optimize the treatment of diabetes and improve overall health.

"The investments we made during the pandemic continue to drive broad-based growth across our underlying base business," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're on track to deliver on the financial commitments we set at the beginning of the year, and the momentum we're building across the portfolio positions us well as we head into 2024."

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)

Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 3,817

860

1,013

—

1,940 International 6,326

1,213

1,436

1,368

2,309 Total reported 10,143

2,073

2,449

1,368

4,249



















% Change vs. 3Q22

















U.S. (6.8)

25.4

(40.8)

n/a

14.6 International 0.2

9.3

(25.6)

3.2

18.4 Total reported (2.6)

15.5

(32.7)

3.2

16.6 Impact of foreign exchange (1.4)

(1.4)

(0.8)

(7.9)

0.6 Impact of CSI acquisition 0.5

—

—

—

1.3 Impact of business exit (0.2)

(1.2)

—

—

— Organic (1.5)

18.1

(31.9)

11.1

14.7 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (15.3)

—

(42.0)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 13.8

18.1

10.1

11.1

14.7



















U.S. 15.3

25.4

13.7

n/a

11.8 International 13.0

13.4

8.2

11.1

17.1

First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)

Sales 9M23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 11,503

2,553

3,309

—

5,631 International 18,365

3,563

4,145

3,844

6,813 Total reported 29,868

6,116

7,454

3,844

12,444



















% Change vs. 9M22

















U.S. (17.4)

20.2

(51.8)

n/a

14.3 International (6.5)

1.3

(34.5)

4.0

11.8 Total reported (11.0)

8.4

(43.5)

4.0

12.9 Impact of foreign exchange (2.4)

(2.8)

(1.4)

(7.6)

(1.7) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.3

—

—

—

0.8 Impact of business exit (0.2)

(1.5)

—

—

— Organic (8.7)

12.7

(42.1)

11.6

13.8 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (20.5)

—

(49.3)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 11.8

12.7

7.2

11.6

13.8



















U.S. 12.9

20.2

6.3

n/a

12.6 International 11.2

8.0

7.7

11.6

14.8

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

Nutrition

Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)

Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)











































Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S.











































860

506

354 International











































1,213

495

718 Total reported











































2,073

1,001

1,072























































% Change vs. 3Q22





















































U.S.











































25.4

41.8

7.7 International











































9.3

5.1

12.4 Total reported











































15.5

20.9

10.8 Impact of foreign exchange











































(1.4)

(1.4)

(1.6) Impact of business exit











































(1.2)

(2.6)

— Organic











































18.1

24.9

12.4























































U.S.











































25.4

41.8

7.7 International











































13.4

11.5

14.8

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 15.5 percent on a reported basis and 18.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 20.9 percent on a reported basis and 24.9 percent on an organic basis. In the U.S., sales growth of 41.8 percent was primarily driven by continued market share recovery in the infant formula business following a voluntary recall of certain products last year.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 10.8 percent on a reported basis and 12.4 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong global growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)

Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)

























Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S.

























2,553

1,472

1,081 International

























3,563

1,477

2,086 Total reported

























6,116

2,949

3,167





































% Change vs. 9M22



































U.S.

























20.2

32.8

6.4 International

























1.3

(0.9)

2.9 Total reported

























8.4

13.5

4.1 Impact of foreign exchange

























(2.8)

(2.1)

(3.3) Impact of business exit

























(1.5)

(3.5)

— Organic

























12.7

19.1

7.4





































U.S.

























20.2

32.8

6.4 International

























8.0

8.1

7.9

Diagnostics

Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)

Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid Diagnostics * U.S. 1,013

317

38

97

561 International 1,436

997

95

43

301 Total reported 2,449

1,314

133

140

862



















% Change vs. 3Q22

















U.S. (40.8)

12.7

(42.0)

5.7

(55.9) International (25.6)

6.3

(19.9)

21.8

(64.1) Total reported (32.7)

7.8

(27.8)

10.2

(59.2) Impact of foreign exchange (0.8)

(1.9)

(0.3)

0.4

(0.3) Organic (31.9)

9.7

(27.5)

9.8

(58.9) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (42.0)

(0.7)

(23.9)

—

(72.0) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 10.1

10.4

(3.6)

9.8

13.1



















U.S. 13.7

13.4

(15.9)

5.7

20.1 International 8.2

9.5

1.7

20.4

2.9

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the third quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales3. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $305 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.671 billion in the third quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 8.8 percent on a reported basis and 10.1 percent on an organic basis.

First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)

Sales 9M23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid Diagnostics * U.S. 3,309

917

128

289

1,975 International 4,145

2,872

293

127

853 Total reported 7,454

3,789

421

416

2,828



















% Change vs. 9M22

















U.S. (51.8)

9.7

(58.7)

1.9

(63.7) International (34.5)

3.0

(42.2)

14.6

(70.8) Total reported (43.5)

4.6

(48.4)

5.5

(66.2) Impact of foreign exchange (1.4)

(3.5)

(0.9)

(0.4)

(0.6) Organic (42.1)

8.1

(47.5)

5.9

(65.6) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (49.3)

(1.1)

(36.2)

—

(73.8) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.2

9.2

(11.3)

5.9

8.2



















U.S. 6.3

10.6

(19.5)

1.9

7.7 International 7.7

8.8

(7.7)

16.0

9.0



*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $30 million of sales in the third quarter of 2022 and $87 million in the first nine months of 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.

Established Pharmaceuticals

Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)

Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)































Total

Key Emerging Markets

Other U.S.































—

—

— International































1,368

987

381 Total reported































1,368

987

381











































% Change vs. 3Q22









































U.S.































n/a

n/a

n/a International































3.2

(1.4)

17.2 Total reported































3.2

(1.4)

17.2 Impact of foreign exchange































(7.9)

(10.2)

(1.2) Organic































11.1

8.8

18.4











































U.S.































n/a

n/a

n/a International































11.1

8.8

18.4

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.2 percent on a reported basis and 11.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, women's health, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)

Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)



































Total

Key Emerging Markets

Other U.S.



































—

—

— International



































3,844

2,889

955 Total reported



































3,844

2,889

955















































% Change vs. 9M22













































U.S.



































n/a

n/a

n/a International



































4.0

1.3

13.2 Total reported



































4.0

1.3

13.2 Impact of foreign exchange



































(7.6)

(8.7)

(3.9) Organic



































11.6

10.0

17.1















































U.S.



































n/a

n/a

n/a International



































11.6

10.0

17.1

Medical Devices

Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)

Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm Management

Electro- physiology

Heart Failure *

Vascular

Structural Heart

Neuro- modulation

Diabetes Care U.S. 1,940

271

246

217

251

223

188

544 International 2,309

292

298

67

421

264

39

928 Total reported 4,249

563

544

284

672

487

227

1,472































% Change vs. 3Q22





























U.S. 14.6

3.7

9.1

5.0

17.5

7.6

20.9

28.5 International 18.4

8.2

22.5

30.9

7.3

23.8

7.4

24.8 Total reported 16.6

6.0

16.0

10.2

10.9

15.8

18.3

26.2 Impact of foreign exchange 0.6

0.2

(0.8)

1.0

0.2

1.1

(0.5)

1.7 Impact of CSI acquisition 1.3

—

—

—

7.9

—

—

— Organic 14.7

5.8

16.8

9.2

2.8

14.7

18.8

24.5































U.S. 11.8

3.7

9.1

5.0

(4.1)

7.6

20.9

28.5 International 17.1

7.8

24.0

26.3

6.5

21.6

9.9

22.3

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 16.6 percent on a reported basis and 14.7 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Sales growth was led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart, and Neuromodulation. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR.

In Electrophysiology, internationally, sales grew more than 20 percent on a reported and organic basis, which includes mid-teens growth in Europe.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.4 billion, which represents sales growth of 30.5 percent on a reported basis and 28.5 percent on an organic basis.

First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)

Sales 9M23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm Management

Electro- physiology

Heart Failure *

Vascular

Structural Heart

Neuro- modulation

Diabetes Care U.S. 5,631

800

729

661

733

652

528

1,528 International 6,813

873

873

199

1,271

794

122

2,681 Total reported 12,444

1,673

1,602

860

2,004

1,446

650

4,209































% Change vs. 9M22





























U.S. 14.3

3.4

9.3

8.3

12.7

7.9

15.8

31.1 International 11.8

5.1

13.0

19.2

3.5

19.1

8.5

15.6 Total reported 12.9

4.3

11.3

10.7

6.7

13.8

14.4

20.8 Impact of foreign exchange (1.7)

(1.7)

(2.8)

(0.2)

(2.1)

(1.5)

(1.1)

(1.5) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.8

—

—

—

4.9

—

—

— Organic 13.8

6.0

14.1

10.9

3.9

15.3

15.5

22.3































U.S. 12.6

3.4

9.3

8.3

(0.5)

7.9

15.8

31.1 International 14.8

8.6

18.3

20.1

6.2

21.9

14.1

17.9



*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $30 million of sales in the third quarter of 2022 and $87 million in the first nine months of 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2023 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.14 to $3.18. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2023 of $1.28 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.42 to $4.46 for the full-year 2023.

ABBOTT DECLARES 399TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Sept. 21, 2023, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2023.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

1 For the full-year 2022, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $8.368 billion and total worldwide sales were $43.653 billion. For the full-year 2023, Abbott projects COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.5 billion.



2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth.



3 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2023 and 2022 are summarized below:



Sales 3Q23



COVID Tests Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,013

1,436

2,449



207

98

305 Core Laboratory 317

997

1,314



2

3

5 Molecular 38

95

133



5

3

8 Rapid Diagnostics 561

301

862



200

92

292



























Sales 3Q22



COVID Tests Sales 3Q22 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,711

1,930

3,641



1,002

669

1,671 Core Laboratory 281

938

1,219



4

7

11 Molecular 65

118

183



26

28

54 Rapid Diagnostics 1,273

839

2,112



972

634

1,606



























Sales 9M23



COVID Tests Sales 9M23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 3,309

4,145

7,454



1,031

267

1,298 Core Laboratory 917

2,872

3,789



6

10

16 Molecular 128

293

421



19

17

36 Rapid Diagnostics 1,975

853

2,828



1,006

240

1,246



























Sales 9M22



COVID Tests Sales 9M22 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 6,864

6,328

13,192



4,722

2,577

7,299 Core Laboratory 836

2,788

3,624



12

39

51 Molecular 308

507

815



174

201

375 Rapid Diagnostics 5,436

2,923

8,359



4,536

2,337

6,873

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







3Q23

3Q22

% Change

Net Sales $10,143

$10,410

(2.6)















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,605

4,629

(0.5)

Amortization of intangible assets 496

498

(0.4)

Research and development 672

782

(14.0)

Selling, general, and administrative 2,723

2,731

(0.3)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,496

8,640

(1.7)















Operating Earnings 1,647

1,770

(7.0)















Interest expense, net 69

86

(20.9)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (10)

19

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (83)

(93)

(10.8)

Earnings before taxes 1,671

1,758

(4.9)

Taxes on earnings 235

323

(27.4)















Net Earnings $1,436

$1,435

0.1















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,000

$2,036

(1.8) 1)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.82

$0.81

1.2















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.14

$1.15

(0.9) 1)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,748

1,764









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following page.





1) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $564 million, or $0.32 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $601 million, or $0.34 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to the impairment of R&D intangible assets, expenses associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







9M23

9M22

% Change

Net Sales $29,868

$33,562

(11.0)















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 13,419

14,549

(7.8)

Amortization of intangible assets 1,485

1,517

(2.1)

Research and development 2,041

2,163

(5.6)

Selling, general, and administrative 8,225

8,275

(0.6)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 25,170

26,504

(5.0)















Operating Earnings 4,698

7,058

(33.4)















Interest expense, net 182

309

(41.3)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 17

16

5.0

Other (income) expense, net (370)

(253)

46.2

Earnings before taxes 4,869

6,986

(30.3)

Taxes on earnings 740

1,086

(31.9) 1)













Net Earnings $4,129

$5,900

(30.0)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $5,708

$7,655

(25.4) 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $2.35

$3.32

(29.2)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $3.25

$4.31

(24.6) 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,750

1,768









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following page.





1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $20 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $36 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.579 billion, or $0.90 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.755 billion, or $0.99 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to a voluntary recall and the impairment of R&D intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



3Q23

As Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 496

$ (496)

$ — Gross Margin 5,042

542

5,584 R&D 672

(46)

626 SG&A 2,723

(43)

2,680 Other (income) expense, net (83)

(23)

(106) Earnings before taxes 1,671

654

2,325 Taxes on Earnings 235

90

325 Net Earnings 1,436

564

2,000 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.32

$ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $496 million and other net expenses of $158 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



3Q22

As Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 498

$ (498)

$ — Gross Margin 5,283

540

5,823 R&D 782

(146)

636 SG&A 2,731

(39)

2,692 Other (income) expense, net (93)

(4)

(97) Earnings before taxes 1,758

729

2,487 Taxes on Earnings 323

128

451 Net Earnings 1,435

601

2,036 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.81

$ 0.34

$ 1.15

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $231 million associated with the impairment of R&D intangible assets, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



9M23

As Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,485

$ (1,485)

$ — Gross Margin 14,964

1,591

16,555 R&D 2,041

(144)

1,897 SG&A 8,225

(67)

8,158 Other (income) expense, net (370)

34

(336) Earnings before taxes 4,869

1,768

6,637 Taxes on Earnings 740

189

929 Net Earnings 4,129

1,579

5,708 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.35

$ 0.90

$ 3.25

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.485 billion and other net expenses of $283 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



9M22

As Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,517

$ (1,517)

$ — Gross Margin 17,496

1,739

19,235 R&D 2,163

(211)

1,952 SG&A 8,275

(92)

8,183 Other (income) expense, net (253)

(31)

(284) Earnings before taxes 6,986

2,073

9,059 Taxes on Earnings 1,086

318

1,404 Net Earnings 5,900

1,755

7,655 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.32

$ 0.99

$ 4.31

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.517 billion and other net expenses of $556 million that includes charges for the impairment of R&D intangible assets, costs associated with a product recall, acquisition-related costs, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



3Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,671

$ 235

14.0 %

Specified items 654

90





Excluding specified items $ 2,325

$ 325

14.0 %

















3Q22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,758

$ 323

18.4 %

Specified items 729

128





Excluding specified items $ 2,487

$ 451

18.1 %



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



9M23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 4,869

$ 740

15.2 % 1) Specified items 1,768

189





Excluding specified items $ 6,637

$ 929

14.0 %

















9M22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 6,986

$ 1,086

15.6 % 2) Specified items 2,073

318





Excluding specified items $ 9,059

$ 1,404

15.5 %



1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $20 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $36 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





3Q23

3Q22

% Change vs. 3Q22

























Non-GAAP



Abbott Reported Impact of CSI acquisition (a) Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue

Abbott Reported Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

10,143 (47) (4) 10,092

10,410 (21) 10,389

(2.6)

(2.9) (1.5) U.S.

3,817 (46) — 3,771

4,094 — 4,094

(6.8)

(7.9) (7.9) Intl

6,326 (1) (4) 6,321

6,316 (21) 6,295

0.2

0.4 2.6





























Total Nutrition

2,073 — (4) 2,069

1,795 (21) 1,774

15.5

16.7 18.1 U.S.

860 — — 860

686 — 686

25.4

25.4 25.4 Intl

1,213 — (4) 1,209

1,109 (21) 1,088

9.3

11.0 13.4





























Pediatric Nutrition

1,001 — (4) 997

827 (21) 806

20.9

23.5 24.9 U.S.

506 — — 506

357 — 357

41.8

41.8 41.8 Intl

495 — (4) 491

470 (21) 449

5.1

9.1 11.5





























Total Medical Devices

4,249 (47) — 4,202

3,645 — 3,645

16.6

15.3 14.7 U.S.

1,940 (46) — 1,894

1,694 — 1,694

14.6

11.8 11.8 Intl

2,309 (1) — 2,308

1,951 — 1,951

18.4

18.4 17.1





























Vascular

672 (47) — 625

606 — 606

10.9

3.0 2.8 U.S.

251 (46) — 205

213 — 213

17.5

(4.1) (4.1) Intl

421 (1) — 420

393 — 393

7.3

6.9 6.5

































9M23

9M22

% Change vs. 9M22

























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact of CSI

acquisition (a) Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

29,868 (90) (41) 29,737

33,562 (112) 33,450

(11.0)

(11.1) (8.7) U.S.

11,503 (85) — 11,418

13,923 — 13,923

(17.4)

(18.0) (18.0) Intl

18,365 (5) (41) 18,319

19,639 (112) 19,527

(6.5)

(6.2) (2.0)





























Total Nutrition

6,116 — (41) 6,075

5,642 (112) 5,530

8.4

9.9 12.7 U.S.

2,553 — — 2,553

2,124 — 2,124

20.2

20.2 20.2 Intl

3,563 — (41) 3,522

3,518 (112) 3,406

1.3

3.4 8.0





























Pediatric Nutrition

2,949 — (41) 2,908

2,599 (112) 2,487

13.5

17.0 19.1 U.S.

1,472 — — 1,472

1,108 — 1,108

32.8

32.8 32.8 Intl

1,477 — (41) 1,436

1,491 (112) 1,379

(0.9)

4.2 8.1





























Total Medical Devices

12,444 (90) — 12,354

11,024 — 11,024

12.9

12.1 13.8 U.S.

5,631 (85) — 5,546

4,927 — 4,927

14.3

12.6 12.6 Intl

6,813 (5) — 6,808

6,097 — 6,097

11.8

11.7 14.8





























Vascular

2,004 (90) — 1,914

1,878 — 1,878

6.7

1.8 3.9 U.S.

733 (85) — 648

650 — 650

12.7

(0.5) (0.5) Intl

1,271 (5) — 1,266

1,228 — 1,228

3.5

3.1 6.2





(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) on April 27, 2023. (b) Reflects the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China. This action was initiated in December 2022.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 3

$ 19

$ 496

$ 24

$ 542 R&D (1)

(13)

—

(32)

(46) SG&A (22)

(22)

—

1

(43) Other (income) expense, net 5

—

—

(28)

(23) Earnings before taxes $ 21

$ 54

$ 496

$ 83

654 Taxes on Earnings (d)















90 Net Earnings















$ 564 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.32



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information". a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as legal and other costs related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 15

$ 11

$ 498

$ 16

$ 540 R&D (3)

(3)

—

(140)

(146) SG&A (13)

(5)

—

(21)

(39) Other (income) expense, net (4)

—

—

—

(4) Earnings before taxes $ 35

$ 19

$ 498

$ 177

729 Taxes on Earnings (d)















128 Net Earnings















$ 601 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.34







The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information".

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.

b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.

c) Other includes charges related to an impairment of R&D intangible assets acquired in a business combination, incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device (IVDR) Regulations for previously approved products and costs related to certain litigation.

d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 15

$ 51

$ 1,485

$ 40

$ 1,591 R&D (13)

(5)

—

(126)

(144) SG&A (43)

(28)

—

4

(67) Other (income) expense, net 46

—

—

(12)

34 Earnings before taxes $ 25

$ 84

$ 1,485

$ 174

1,768 Taxes on Earnings (d)















189 Net Earnings















$ 1,579 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.90



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information". a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 56

$ (1)

$ 1,517

$ 167

$ 1,739 R&D (10)

(4)

—

(197)

(211) SG&A (31)

(5)

—

(56)

(92) Other (income) expense, net (15)

—

—

(16)

(31) Earnings before taxes $ 112

$ 8

$ 1,517

$ 436

2,073 Taxes on Earnings (d)















318 Net Earnings















$ 1,755 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.99



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information". a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with the charges taken in the second quarter of 2021 for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. c) Other primarily relates to the net costs related to a voluntary recall within the Nutrition segment, charges associated with the impairment of R&D intangible assets acquired in a business combination, incremental costs to comply with the European Union's MDR and IVDR Regulations for previously approved products and costs related to certain litigation. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation and net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

