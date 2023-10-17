RMI Partners with AbbaDox to Optimize Radiology Workflows

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Medical Imaging (RMI), Michigan's largest outpatient imaging organization, has partnered with AbbaDox , a leading healthcare software provider, to optimize practice operations and enhance the patient experience through a streamlined, unified platform.

"Our collaboration with AbbaDox allows us to deliver exceptional patient care by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency," said Carrie Berlin, COO of RMI. "AbbaDox's advanced automation and support, combined with their ability to consolidate our existing solutions, create a seamless and patient-centric experience."

AbbaDox CareFlow's intuitive workflows create a powerful replacement for RMI's many point solutions. Automated scheduling, incoming orders, authorizations, patient engagement, digital intake forms, online registration, self-check-in, and technologist workflows will now be delivered in one seamlessly integrated platform, benefiting RMI staff, referring physicians, and patients.

These process improvements save critical time and resources, allowing RMI to streamline practice operations and redirect efforts toward elevating the patient experience while reducing operating costs. AbbaDox's cloud-native Radiology Information System (RIS) replaces RMI's on-premise infrastructure, offering the agility, flexibility, and resources needed to enhance operational efficiency across pre-registration, registration, patient experience, and communication.

"We are delighted to partner with RMI to revolutionize patient care delivery and provide a more efficient, seamless experience," said Yaniv Dagan, CEO of AbbaDox. "Our integrated, scalable platform complements RMI's current solutions, positioning them for continued growth and success."

About RMI:

Regional Medical Imaging (RMI) is Michigan's largest outpatient imaging organization with two centers in Flint, and centers in Davison, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Lapeer, Novi, Royal Oak, and Southgate. Founded in 1985, RMI is committed to personal attention and respect for patients in a convenient, clean, and comfortable setting. The company, nationally recognized for excellence, strives to lead and innovate in diagnostic and interventional radiology. For more information about RMI, visit https://www.rmipc.net/.

About AbbaDox:

AbbaDox is a healthcare software provider specializing in radiology workflow solutions. AbbaDox Cloud and its mission-critical software applications empower healthcare organizations to transform their IT operations into real-time health systems by replacing on-premise infrastructure with cloud-based solutions' agility, flexibility, and resource efficiency. With its innovative solutions, AbbaDox optimizes operational and clinical workflows during key stages of patient care delivery and complements them with powerful business and analytics tools. For more information about AbbaDox, visit www.abbadox.com .

