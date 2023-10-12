Sprocket Power Unveiled the First of its Managed Microgrids at Vail Buick GMC in Bedford Hills, New York

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Power set to unveil a Managed Microgrid at Vail Buick GMC on October 20, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is the first of three similar projects being installed in the Con Ed Territory of Westchester County, NY.

Sprocket Power engineers and delivers facility upgrades to commercial businesses that integrate solar, energy storage, EV charging management, facility controls, and complete energy management. Recently, at the NY Auto Show, Sprocket Power co-founder Maria Fields outlined how a strong investment in microgrid technologies turns the high-cost challenges of upgrading to and managing EV charging into an opportunity for dealerships.

"The addition of EV charging creates stresses for utilities and the businesses hosting EV chargers. Our partnership with Vail has been a great demonstration of an approach that creates better outcomes for all. We are excited to see the system operational and providing measurable benefits."

- Maria Fields, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprocket Power

The incorporation of solar power in a managed microgrid is a win-win for Vail Buick GMC, which is now leading the way into the future for auto dealerships. This approach to electrification results in savings, energy resilience, and enables Vail's EV fleet to receive a "clean charge". The project will also reduce Vail's carbon footprint by 187 Tons of CO2 per year, the carbon equivalent of 10,000 trees and 121 homes.

"As I prepare for GMC's EV rollout, a main concern is the volatile and rising utility cost associated with EV charging. The microgrid approach gives me the ability to control these expenses and maintain predictability over my bottom line - all while "greening" my business and moving to a Zero Carbon Future."

- Greg Vail, Vice President of Vail Buick GMC

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 20, 2023, Vail Buick GMC and Sprocket Power will unveil a managed microgrid that will reduce Vail Buick's net energy bill to a fraction of forecasted costs and enable Vail to remain operational during grid outages. The battery storage unit has been placed prominently in front of the dealership and will be adorned with artwork created by students in the community to reflect the project innovativeness and climate impact.

