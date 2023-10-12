Matco Tools Launches Fast, Flexible and Intelligent New Diagnostic Scan Tool - The Maximus Plus

STOW, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools, a leading provider of premium tools and equipment for professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts, is excited to announce the launch of its newest diagnostic scan tool - the Maximus Plus. Designed with automotive technicians in mind, the Maximus Plus is the ultimate diagnostic scan tool that provides complete coverage flexibility, OE-level functionality, and the power of Android™ at your fingertips.

Matco Tools latest diagnostic scan tool, the Maximus Plus. For more information or to purchase, visit matcotools.com. (PRNewswire)

Matco Tools unveils the new Maximus Plus, the newest diagnostic scan tool built with flexibility and budget in mind.

With the Maximus Plus, users can tailor their coverage according to their specific requirements and budget, thereby eliminating unnecessary expenses and investing only in what is necessary for their diagnostic needs. The tool is designed to perform wireless diagnostics, including read/clear trouble codes, view/graph and record the PID, bi-directional test, reset functionality and more, delivering unparalleled productivity.

Featuring an 8" high resolution touchscreen display and running on an upgraded Android operating system, the Maximus Plus can utilize multiple applications simultaneously at blazing fast speeds, providing a seamless user experience. The tool is also equipped with front and rear cameras, allowing users to capture still images and record videos effortlessly, and features automatic updates necessary to perform wireless diagnostics with the latest information to keep your scan tool running flawlessly. Its rugged housing and durable kickstand make the Maximus Plus ideal for use in even the toughest shop conditions.

"The Maximus Plus is a game-changer in the automotive diagnostic scan tool market," said Leonardo Barban, Director of Diagnostics at Matco Tools. "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting this launch, and we're confident that it will exceed their expectations. With its complete coverage flexibility, OE-level functionality, and the power of Android™, the Maximus Plus is the ultimate tool for professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts alike."

Learn more about the Maximus Plus here.

For more information, or to purchase the Maximus Plus, please visit www.matcotools.com.

About Matco Tools:

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of over 1,900 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year.

Contact:

Kelly Gregart

kelly.gregart@matcotools.com

