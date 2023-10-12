LendingClub Aligns Cost Structure to Evolving Macroeconomic Environment

Expects Annualized Run-Rate Savings of $30 to $35 Million

Provides Preliminary Select Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) announced today a cost reduction plan to ensure its ability to navigate through the challenging macroenvironment. The Company also provided preliminary results and scheduled the earnings release and conference call for the third quarter of 2023.

"We continue to proactively implement various measures to navigate the persistent and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and the resulting pressure in our marketplace, primarily driven by higher interest rates," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's Chief Executive Officer. "To that end, we have made the very difficult decision to streamline our workforce. Longer term, we expect marketplace revenue to rebound as we capture the historically large credit card debt refinancing opportunity."

LendingClub is reducing its workforce by approximately 14%, or 172 employees. The Company anticipates that the actions will result in annualized run-rate compensation and benefits savings of approximately $30 to $35 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company originated approximately $1.5 billion of loans and, based upon management's current expectations, expects revenue and net income for the third quarter within the following ranges:



Third Quarter 2023 Revenue $198 to $200 million Net Income $4 to $5 million

The expectations above are inclusive of the majority of severance charges, which were recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LendingClub will report earnings for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after market hours. LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Please email questions to ir@lendingclub.com.

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (404) 975-4839 or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428 with Access Code 896211 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available one hour after the end of the call until Wednesday, November 1, 2023, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428 with Access Code 963754.

About LendingClub

