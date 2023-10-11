Neurolief Appoints Neurotechnology Business Leader Steve Beller as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a global medical device company that is delivering life-changing neurotechnology innovations, today announced the appointment of Steve Beller, an experienced senior commercial leader in neurotechnology, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In his new role, Mr. Beller will be responsible for the strategic planning, commercial partnerships and preparations for the market launch of Neurolief's novel brain neuromodulation technology for treatment of Major Depression. Steve has a demonstrated history of success in building diverse and high-performing commercial organizations in the neuromodulation and mental health markets.

"I am delighted to welcome Steve to the Neurolief team," said Scott Drees, CEO of Neurolief. "After working with him for a decade at St. Jude Medical, I appreciate his leadership and expertise in neuromodulation and mental health markets, as well as his passion for making a difference for the clinicians and patients we serve."

Prior to joining Neurolief, Mr. Beller spent the last 20 years leading large scale commercialization of neuromodulation technologies, using electricity to diagnose and treat the brain and spinal cord for various disease states including depression and chronic pain. Fourteen of those years were with St. Jude Medical and Abbott Neuromodulation where he served as area vice president leading the western half of the United States. For the last six years, Steve has been successfully running North America for Nexstim, a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) company focused on brain diseases, helping lead them to profitability and launching their first therapeutic system to treat major depression.

"I am excited to join Neurolief at such an important time for the company while it's seeking regulatory approvals and getting closer to launching its disruptive technology for treatment of major depression," said Mr. Beller. "I believe my commercial leadership experience will be essential in leveraging the unique opportunities we have to gain substantial market share in the vast mental health market."

"I am glad to welcome Steve to Neurolief team," said Amit Dar, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Neurolief. "In the last several years we invested huge efforts and resources in the development of our novel wearable brain neuromodulation technology for treatment of Major Depression. I am confident that Steve's extensive experience will help us make it available for the millions of patients in desperate need."

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Depression is a leading contributor to disability worldwide.1 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common yet serious mood disorder in which people experience depressive symptoms that impair their social, occupational, or other important functioning such as depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities and suicidal tendencies. MDD affects more than 21 million US adults, or about 8.4% of the US adult population, in a given year.2 In 2018, the incremental economic burden of MDD was an estimated $326 billion in the US alone.3

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a neuromodulation company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is made up of highly experienced professionals with a proven track record in neuroscience, neuromodulation technology and the neurotech devices industry. The company has developed the Relivion®MG for treatment of migraine and the Relivion®DP for treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), which are the world's first and only non-invasive multi-channel neuromodulation technologies designed to concurrently stimulate the occipital and trigeminal nerve branches in the head and thereby modulate brain networks associated with depression and migraine. Currently FDA and CE approved for the acute treatment of migraine, Relivion®MG is intended to provide a highly effective alternative to pharmaceutical therapies. It also incorporates a patient mobile app and clinical software with cloud enabled data-tracking feature sets, enabling next generation AI incorporation. The company is currently pursuing FDA and CE mark approvals for treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

For additional information on Neurolief and Relivion®, please visit the company's website at www.relivion.com.

