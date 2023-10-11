Amitech Solutions Recognized as a UiPath 2023 Worldwide Partner of the Year Award Winner

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions today announced it has been named a UiPath 2023 Worldwide Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD VI global user conference. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to bringing the transformative force of AI to life in the enterprise through automation. Amitech was awarded the Industry Solutions Partner of the Year Award for the Americas and Worldwide during the UiPath FORWARD VI conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a UiPath Partner of the Year award winner for the fourth consecutive year," said Amitech's founder and CEO, Amit Bhagat. "In today's challenging healthcare environment, artificial intelligence and automation are critical for easing workforce challenges, reducing administrative expenses, and making healthcare better for everyone. Through our collaboration with UiPath, we've consistently seen a positive economic impact, improved member and provider experience, and revolutionized the workforce for our customers. This award is a testament to that enduring success."

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. For any business, organization, or enterprise keen to harness the power of AI to gain competitive advantage, only UiPath can operationalize AI through automation—seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and revolutionizing entire industries with AI at Work.

"I'm excited to congratulate Amitech on its recognition as a 2023 UiPath Partner of the Year," said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "AI at Work is about turning AI potential into AI results. UiPath delivers rapid business transformation for the AI-era by combining the agility and speed of enterprise automation with machine learning, natural language processing, and new generalized AI and Specialized AI capabilities. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve these results and gain a competitive advantage in their markets."

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics, and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture, and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data, analytics, and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality, and less expensive for everyone.

