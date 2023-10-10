Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Industry Excellence in Debt Collections

Digital business services company honored for proprietary analytics solution that strengthens collection strategies and increases client collection rate as much as 10%

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan recognized the company with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its industry excellence in debt collections that accelerate customer contact, repayment, and transaction processing.

In bestowing the award, Frost & Sullivan cited Teleperformance's debt collection solution, TP Collect, as an industry-leading collection service that employs a unique blend of automation, predictive analytics and agent empathy to generate strong collections results for clients while simultaneously improving the experience for consumers. Teleperformance collection services boost collections returns and help reduce cost-per-collection rates. This is accomplished through a proprietary artificial intelligence-based analytics platform that leverages insights into consumers' propensity-to-pay alongside omnichannel segmentation-based collections models that understand customers' characteristics and payment patterns.

"Surrounded by a customer-centric panorama, digital communication and hyper-personalization are critical to a successful strategy," said Sebastian Menutti, industry principal, Frost & Sullivan. "Teleperformance uses predictive analytic models to identify consumer affordability and vulnerability, estimate the propensity for consumers to pay off outstanding debt, and customize payment plans according to specific requirements, leading to more effective engagement and outreach."

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents the award to a company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger sector share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction. The firm's Best Practice awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for outstanding achievement and strategic product development.

Teleperformance offers industry-leading, first-party or third-party collections services that accelerate customer contact, repayment, and transaction processing all while meeting privacy and cybersecurity standards. For more information about Teleperformance's collection services, including TP Collect,

visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/specialized-services/collections-services/.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

