Jasper Health's CARE+ Gets HIPAA Compliant GenAI Upgrade, AskJasper

Clinician-facing platform scales supportive oncology care

with evidenced-based supportive care plans, community resource matching, documentation automation, and clinical trial recommendations

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health, an oncology supportive care and navigation platform, is unveiling AskJasper, an intelligent AI framework during HLTH'23, in Las Vegas. This upgrade provides a new layer of HIPAA compliant, Generative AI-augmented capabilities for its clinician-facing SaaS platform, Care+. Jasper's platform is used by large healthcare institutions including nation-leading Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

With AskJasper, navigators, coaches, and healthcare professionals can generate supportive care plans tailored to each patient's individual needs and close common care gaps such as stress management, nutrition, hydration, as well as medication organization and pain management skills.

In addition, AskJasper unlocks a new paradigm for personalized cancer support by aggregating and suggesting patient assistance and social support programs from local communities and non-profits, and even co-pay assistance opportunities. With chat assistance, navigators and supportive care teams can provide empathic support in real time, 24/7 when patients need it most. This intelligent AI framework also automates administrative tasks and documentation, so care teams can focus their time engaging cancer patients and their caregivers.

"With tailored, real-time support augmented with AskJasper, we are reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits, increasing medication and treatment adherence, and improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers," said Holly Spinks, Jasper Health's Chief Clinical and Compliance Officer.

Built in an HL7 FHIR standard compliant architecture for bi-directional health data interoperability, AskJasper is available within Care+ or as a service for existing clinical platforms and workflows. AskJasper layers are being developed for additional capabilities including the ability to suggest relevant clinical trials based on patient demographics, ePROs, and HIE/HIN clinical data.

Jasper Health is leading the development of a human-centered, empathetic model for tackling critical gaps in cancer care support.

