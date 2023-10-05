Recognition Highlights Company's Commitment to its Culture of "Caring for the Caregiver"

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based in-home personal care services, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2023-2024 rankings by Newsweek as one of the nation's "Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families."

Newsweek recognizes Help at Home as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families following data collected in an independent survey of parents and single parents working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. (PRNewswire)

"At Help at Home, our people are our greatest assets, and our commitment to building a supportive environment continues to set us apart as an employer of choice in the industry," said Help at Home's Home Care President Tim O'Rourke. "We're proud of our 53,000 caregivers and employees, and of our 4-year average caregiver-client relationship. This is a direct result of our deep-rooted company culture of 'caring for caregivers' who are the heartbeat of this company."

Newsweek's ranking of ''America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023'' identified the top 800 companies in the United States for parents, single parents and families. The list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of over 36,000 respondents who are parents/single parents working in the U.S. for companies that have at least 1,000 employees. The study collected, in total, over 224,000 company reviews of companies in the U.S. across all industry sectors.

"Caring for others is an immense responsibility and balancing the vital role of a caregiver with the demands of personal life can sometimes be challenging," said Chief People Officer Lisa George. "That's why we continue to create a culture of inclusion that recognizes caregivers' needs vary and that flexibility matters. Based on their feedback, we're always striving to improve our benefit offerings to better support and recognize the impact of the important work our employees and our caregivers do for society. We remain focused on continuing to improve how we best support our caregiving professionals, especially those who are also dedicated working parents."

The recognition by Newsweek underscores Help at Home's deep-rooted caring for the caregiver culture that for nearly 50 years has -- and continues to -- foster a supportive and inclusive environment for all. The complete Newsweek rankings showcasing the best companies to work for across various industries can be accessed at this link. The company is proud to have been named four times by Forbes as a "Best Employer" in the past two years.

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 30, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 66,000 clients with the help of more than 53,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

