Hyundai Electric Vehicles to Add North American Charging Standard

North American Charging Standard (NACS) to Debut on Hyundai Models Beginning in Q4 2024

Hyundai EVs with NACS to Gain Access to 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers in North America

Hyundai EVs with Combined Charging System (CCS) Ports Will Be Able To Access the Tesla Supercharger Network via Adapter Starting in Q1 2025

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America today announced that it is adopting North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States and Canada. In the United States, all-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, beginning in Q4 2024. Canada will follow in the first half of 2025. Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Hyundai EV customers.

The IONIQ 6 photographed at the Tesla station in San Clemente, Calif. on Sept. 29, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai EVs with NACS to Gain Access to 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers in North America

"Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America."

Tesla's commitment to expanding its network will enhance customer access to out-of-home charging and fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds on Hyundai's advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) vehicles, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 and the upcoming IONIQ 7.

Owners of existing and future Hyundai EVs with the current CCS will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in Q1 2025. Hyundai will offer an adapter to these customers. Hyundai will also make adapters available to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.

"Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Charging at Tesla. "We're proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard."

Expanding access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network furthers Hyundai's strategy of ensuring EV drivers have the broadest possible charging infrastructure available. As previously announced, Hyundai is also partnering with six of the world's leading global automakers to develop a new, high-powered North American charging network with at least 30,000 chargers. The first U.S. stations in this new network are targeted to open in the summer of 2024, and in Canada at a later stage.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

The IONIQ 5 and 6 photographed at the Tesla station in San Clemente, Calif. on Sept. 29, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The IONIQ 5 photographed at the Tesla station in San Clemente, Calif. on Sept. 29, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America