Prescryptive Health Expands Point of Care Pharmacy Marketplace with Integrated Clinical Services Focused on Obesity Costs for Patients and Payers

Prescryptive selects 9amHealth for digital marketplace to offer virtual end-to-end cardiometabolic care that drives cost-effective medication utilization and improved health outcomes.

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced that 9amHealth's virtual cardiometabolic healthcare service is now available in Prescryptive's digital marketplace for employers and health plans. 9amHealth's services leverage Prescryptive's mobile-first platform to engage patients at the point of prescribing.

"Expanding access to 9amHealth's services represents our commitment to empowering patients with access to a transparent and affordable marketplace for prescription medications and the healthcare services they need to ensure successful medication utilization," said Chris Blackley, Prescryptive's CEO and co-founder. "By integrating affordable options for obesity medications with the clinical expertise of healthcare providers to address the whole patient, patients and employers can realize the promise of these medications while reducing the total cost of healthcare."

This effort with 9amHealth also introduces cost-effective strategies in cardiometabolic care to maximize the value of GLP-1 medications and provide personalized treatment for all cardiometabolic conditions, including weight loss. To date, 9amHealth has seen 28% enrollment rates across all clients, an ROI of up to 4x, and up to $284 monthly gross savings. Clinical outcomes show an impressive 2.8% A1c reduction, systolic blood pressure reduction of 18.8mmHg, and 96% medication adherence among 9amHealth members over 6-12 months. Results are consistent for 9amHealth's diverse population.

"This joint effort underscores our mission of redefining healthcare with a more comprehensive, connected care model," said Paul Geevarghese, COO and Co-Founder at 9amHealth. "Prescryptive has developed an innovative platform, with an impressive network of pharmacies across the U.S. that empower patients to play a more active role in the management of their health. It's exciting to know our teams are at the forefront of providing the best available care to improve health outcomes, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively to drive needed change across the healthcare continuum."

Clinical service providers leverage Prescryptive to connect with patients in real-time at critical points in the healthcare journey, helping them manage their health and realize better outcomes. By providing medication price transparency, eliminating third-party drug costs, and connecting patients with clinical experts in cardiometabolic care, behavioral health, inflammation, respiratory and medication adherence, Prescryptive Health is removing patient barriers to access and empowering a healthier marketplace for prescription drugs.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company rewriting the script for the US pharmaceutical market. We are building a more equitable and transparent ecosystem that connects patients, prescribers, pharmacies, payers, and pharma manufacturers, empowering consumers to take ownership of their prescriptions. Our solutions optimize health outcomes while enabling better patient engagement through user-friendly technology. Find out more at Prescryptive.com or on LinkedIn. #letsrewritethescript

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with businesses to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr, and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. More at www.join9am.com.

