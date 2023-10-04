GreenPlaces Partners with Sustainable Carolina for Champion Sustainability Game Oct. 7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC-Chapel Hill's October 7 football game - sponsored by Sustainable Carolina and Champion - will celebrate the University's many sustainability accomplishments and educate fans about its goals with the help of GreenPlaces , an all-in-one sustainability platform founded by Carolina Alum Alex Lassiter .

GreenPlaces Partners with UNC Sustainability (PRNewswire)

"GreenPlaces has made it easy for us to host the UNC Sustainability Game," said UNC's Chief Sustainability Officer

The game against Syracuse will feature multiple on-site interactive displays with sustainability activities, and Sustainable Carolina worked with GreenPlaces to create a dedicated landing page where those attending the game can learn more about UNC's sustainability goals, projects and initiatives. Fans visiting the page will learn about everything from water stewardship and carbon neutrality to LED upgrades, reverse vending machines and more.

"Partnering with GreenPlaces has made it easy for us to host the UNC Sustainability Game. This game is a great opportunity for UNC to spread awareness and support for our sustainability initiatives and raise money to support our program," said Michael Piehler, Chief Sustainability Officer at UNC.

Learn more about the Champion Sustainability Game and UNC's sustainability program: https://greenplaces.com/unc

About GreenPlaces

GreenPlaces is an all-in-one sustainability platform that makes it easy for busy organizations to meet sustainability goals, no matter their starting point. Founded in 2021, GreenPlaces helps businesses meet carbon reporting requirements, reduce emissions, increase loyalty, and produce measurable ROI – all from one platform. With over 2,000 integrations, the platform automates time consuming data collection to make it simple for organizations to understand and reduce their carbon footprint. GreenPlaces makes sustainability good for business, good for the planet, and accessible to all. For more information, visit www.GreenPlaces.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPlaces