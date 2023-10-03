Neon One is now an Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider, simplifying financial accountability for small to midsize nonprofits

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, a connected nonprofit platform utilized by over 6,500 nonprofits, is joining the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program to redefine the generosity experience for small to midsize nonprofits.

Neon One Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neon One) (PRNewswire)

By pioneering a new direction in nonprofit operational efficiency, participation in the program not only aims to streamline the intricate process of nonprofit financial reconciliation but also establishes a strong reseller relationship between the two companies. This fortified alliance presents nonprofits with an all-encompassing product suite, meticulously designed to seamlessly connect marketing, revenue, and impact data.

"Building on our existing CPA-celebrated integration, we're taking a critical step forward," says Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One. "By enabling nonprofits to purchase QuickBooks directly through Neon One, we're not simply offering a product. We're building a bridge to a community of generosity, providing clarity, precision, and a deep, holistic understanding of the entire supporter journey."

Roney Branch, Director of Mid-Markets and Partner Sales for QuickBooks, added: "QuickBooks has always sought innovative ways to streamline financial processes. In collaborating with Neon One, we see a future where nonprofit financial management is not just simplified but revolutionized."

The decision to deepen this integration stems from Neon One's vision to revolutionize how nonprofits operate. This alignment goes beyond mere data syncing; it's about providing clarity in a field often riddled with administrative complexities.

Suzanne Hagmaier, Treasurer at Cancer League of Colorado, reflects on her organization's journey: "Before we had so many different programs, now everything is in one place with Neon CRM," she said. "It's such a time saver. And the integration with QuickBooks makes it easier to be treasurer, too."

To further explore the power and possibilities of this integration, Neon One and Intuit QuickBooks have compiled a range of resources to assist nonprofits:

Join the special session hosted by Neon One and Intuit QuickBooks at Generosity Xchange on October 12

Dive into informative articles on our partnership and its benefits available on the Neon One blog

Engage with our community discussions to share and learn from peer experiences

All these resources aim to simplify the adoption process and ensure nonprofits maximize the benefits of this integration. Visit our website to access the full range of content.

About Neon One:

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. We believe that small to midsize nonprofits thrive when enabled with a platform designed to create magical generosity experiences.

Our products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon Websites, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at neonone.com.

