Intuit Mailchimp and Wix Enter a Strategic Multi-Year Partnership

The partnership will enhance the companies' advanced offerings, providing Wix and Mailchimp users with industry-leading capabilities in a seamless experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the #1 email marketing and automation brand1, and Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, announced a multi-year bi-lateral strategic partnership. Through the upcoming collaboration between the platforms, users will benefit from stronger functionality and ease of use of marketing activities by connecting CRM data between the platforms, bolstering their marketing capabilities to drive customer engagement and increase sales growth.

Intuit's substantial solutions tailored for small businesses and marketers and Wix's comprehensive online platform will provide users with the ability to use both platforms with their respective tools to manage and grow businesses. For self-creators using Wix and Mailchimp, the integration will provide greater functionality and ease of use. Agencies and freelancers using Wix Studio will benefit from offering their clients a complete email marketing suite with the industry's leading marketing tools.

"This partnership will allow both of our companies to bring our respective expertise and best-in-class products together to form a seamless experience for users," said Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix. "Intuit and Wix both strive to provide the best online solutions for our users, this is why I believe that together we will bring greater value and we look forward to the exploration of expanding the offering through this multi-year agreement."

"It's more important than ever for businesses to aggregate their customer data so they can accelerate growth," said Ken Chestnut, Global Head of Ecosystem at Mailchimp. "With Intuit's history of serving small businesses and marketers and Wix's global footprint in the digital space, we're bringing together a wealth of valuable technologies and insights that can unlock limitless possibilities for mutual customers of Wix and Mailchimp."

"We are very excited to embark on this collaboration with Intuit Mailchimp," said Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix. "By streamlining the complex nature of running a business, we aim to provide the tools businesses need to thrive in today's digital landscape. Our joint users will benefit from our complementary industry-leading products to help them manage the essential aspects of their business."

The cross-platform integration will have a gradual global rollout in the U.S., Canada, and the UK in the upcoming days.

About Intuit Mailchimp:

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Mailchimp Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Intuit's forward-looking statement applies to the information you see here. This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing or investment decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

