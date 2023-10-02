Spin Master Inks Global Toy Agreement with Paramount Consumer Products for Dora, An Upcoming, All-New Animated Paramount+ Original Preschool Series in Award-Winning Dora the Explorer Franchise

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY); www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today it has been awarded the global toy license for Paramount+ original Dora, an upcoming all-new preschool series that marks the return of the groundbreaking Latina heroine and the newest property in Nickelodeon's award-winning Dora the Explorer franchise. Spin Master's diverse toy collection, expected to launch in Fall 2024, will include figures, dolls, playsets, vehicles, plush, roleplay, games and puzzles, inspired by Dora, her companion Boots and other beloved characters and locales they explore.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Dora is an all-new CG-animated preschool series featuring the beloved characters from the iconic series and set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Spring 2024 in the U.S. Internationally, Dora will stream day-and-date on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon channels in all markets where available.

"We're focused on being a leader in the preschool play space, driven by globally acclaimed entertainment series and toy lines with deep character affinity," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President and CEO. "We are inspired by the enduring power of Paramount and Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer franchise and the ongoing impact it's had on generations of preschoolers spanning more than 20 years. Our talented design teams will leverage their deep experience of translating revered on-screen adventures into toys that will ignite preschoolers' imaginations and inspire new play experiences."

"We're thrilled to partner with Spin Master on this new era of Dora the Explorer and work together to create toys that bring Dora's world to life," said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO, International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Dora and her friends have been enduringly popular with children all over the world, and we can't wait to see kids and families embrace the new Dora at playtime."

Since launching on Nickelodeon in 2000, Dora the Explorer has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon and can be seen in 144 markets and is translated into 23 languages. The series has received countless awards including the Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Parents' Choice, the Television Critics Association Award, and has received several Daytime Emmy nominations. Dora the Explorer is created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

