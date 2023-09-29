Modern Cubicle Alternatives Now Available to Customers of Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Desk and their popular Apex series has introduced multi-person sit to stand desk workstations. These workstations not only provide an alternative to traditional cubicles , but they also address the sedentary lifestyle that naturally comes with office work. While cubicles have their rightful place in the world of work, Madison Liquidators has continued to roll out ergonomic, adjustable, and health-conscious office furniture.

The Apex Series features height adjustable tables, modular pieces and over 20 color options for finishes, modesty panels and tackboards. Maverick Desk provides multi-person workstations to sit three to eight people within a group. Credenzas, private storage, L-shaped desks plus a variety of privacy screens make up the over 80 pieces that offer a fully customizable set up. With the addition of this series, Madison Liquidators has opened a multitude of possibilities for how to structure the office to optimize workplace productivity.

One of the strongest objections to fully cubicle workplaces is that they close off communication between areas and colleagues. Maverick Desk addresses this issue with open office workstations that bring workforces and teams together. This allows for more natural collaboration while at the same time maintaining semi-private spaces for periods of deep, focused work. This series is a high-quality solution that strikes the right balance between the multitude of work styles prevalent in modern offices.

The revolutionary addition of sit to stand desks for each individual worker completely changes the dynamic of office work. The ability to stand while working has huge impacts on the office worker's overall health, and therefore productivity levels, according to multiple studies.

Another advantage of multi-person workstations is sightlines are opened. Without the partitioned walls, natural light bathes the workspaces in windowed areas. This not only brightens the office space but also makes the area appear bigger. With all the benefits, it made the decision to bring the Apex series to the marketplace a priority for the Madison Liquidators team.

As the leader in online office furniture and the new home of the Apex series from Maverick Desk, Madison Liquidators hopes office furniture consumers looking to update their business to open office design are wowed by the level of customizable options available and are able to therefore make employee-first purchasing decisions.

