HAPPY HOUR GETS HAPPIER FOR PATRONS WITH ROCKIN' REWARDS APP

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty cocktails and mocktails that have been shaken, stirred and swizzled especially for you. The vibration of rhythm, blues, jazz and rock in Irving's Toyota Music Factory. Plus, good eats, free drinks, a Rockstar Recovery Kit and other swag just for showing up.

Get it all when you check in at 14+ eateries and live music venues on Irving's new app-guided cocktail trail, "Irving on the Rocks." "Sip, Stroll and Rock 'n' Roll" your way through the shaken and stirred specialties of venues in the Toyota Music Factory and its two adjacent hotels. Besides receiving free swag, thirsty adventurers will have a chance to randomly win gift cards for food and drinks, plus tickets to upcoming concerts at The Pavilion by Live Nation.

How to Participate:

Download the free Irving on the Rocks app to receive your first perk -- a "Rock Star Kit" with essentials like mints, wet wipes, headache and hydration remedies. to receive your first perk -- a "Rock Star Kit" with essentials like mints, wet wipes, headache and hydration remedies.

If you want immediate gratification, claim your kit at the one-of-a-kind cocktail trail vending machine (located at the entrance to the TMF parking garage, near TCBY and the ATM.) Otherwise, it will be mailed to you! Gift cards for food and drink valid at participating restaurants and bars Gift certificates redeemable for two tickets to the TMF concert of choice (depending on availability)

Check into participating venues with the app and feel free to enjoy anything from the menu. Sip and stroll as often as you like, but to encourage responsible consumption, only two check-ins per day are permitted.

Receive fun swag in the mail after three, six and ten check-ins.

Specialty cocktails/mocktails are yours for the sippin' at each location. And many of the beverages pay special tribute to Irving, Las Colinas, the Toyota Music Factory and Live Nation Pavilion.

Try a Mustang Old Fashioned from Mesa Mezcal.

Sip a refreshing TMF Spritz , a sake and grapefruit vodka libation from The Blue Fish.

Knock back a Carpenter , a rye whiskey and limoncello concoction created by the Vetted Well in homage to Las Colinas founder Ben Carpenter .

There's even a Lake Carolyn Colada grown up ice pop at Pop Factory.

"Irving on the Rocks is a win-win that's a fun way for locals and visitors to discover new favorites, while supporting a sampling of the many tastes in the Irving 'flavorhood'," said Maura Gast, Executive Director of Visit Irving.

You'll love the taste of Irving's local spirit scene. Irving's entertainment district isn't just the top destination in DFW for the hottest musical acts. It's also the spot for the coolest cocktails and mocktails in town, thanks to "Irving on the Rocks."

Visit the app store to download the free Irving on the Rocks app. For further information, please visit irvingtexas.com.

