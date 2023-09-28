Lovesac Announces New Heroes Nomination Program

Customer program to honor individuals making a difference in the communities they serve

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company, the home furnishing and technology brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, is proud to announce the new Heroes Nomination Program, which celebrates everyday heroes who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Since its inception, Lovesac has prioritized giving back to communities by showing appreciation for its hero customers with the ongoing Hero Discount Program. Through this, Lovesac offers a 5% discount on merchandise purchased by active or retired U.S. Service Members and their registered dependents, active First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Teachers, Veterinarians, Veterinary Techs, and Veterinary Assistants. Committed to supporting those who have dedicated their lives to helping others, Lovesac is extending its gratitude even further with the creation of the Heroes Nomination Program.

"At Lovesac, we believe that heroes come in many forms and that their contributions, no matter how big or small, deserve recognition," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "The Heroes Nomination Program provides an opportunity for individuals to shine a spotlight on those who have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference in the world."

Now through November 12, 2023, Lovesac customers and community members are invited to nominate their personal heroes by visiting lovesac.com and filling out a nomination form. Once nominated and upon acceptance, five entrants will be selected to receive a free Lovesac Footsac and all will receive a personalized note from their nominator, as a token of appreciation for their contributions to their communities. Starting on October 12, 2023, Lovesac will also be offering a 30% discount on merchandise purchased by heroes through November 12, 2023.

To learn more about the program and nominate a hero, please visit https://www.lovesac.com/heroes. For additional information on Lovesac, visit lovesac.com, and to find the closest Lovesac showroom to you visit the Showroom Locator.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech™ Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, AND FOOTSAC are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About the Heroes Discount Program

Lovesac has partnered with SheerID and will offer a 5% discount on merchandise purchased by active or retired U.S. Service Members and their registered dependents, active First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Teachers, Veterinarians, Veterinary Techs, and Veterinary Assistants, either in a Lovesac showroom or online at www.lovesac.com, with the redemption of the single-use code acquired from SheerID. SheerID's verification platform can be accessed via Lovesac's website, and you must complete the verification process to obtain the one-time use code prior to purchase (maximum of 3 times per year). No cash or other substitution permitted. Discounts cannot be applied to previous purchases. Discount cannot be used to purchase Clearance Items or Gift Cards. Excludes Outdoor, Floor Model, The Secret Ingredients Hardware Kit, Sactionals Shoes, Sactionals Feet, and Shrink Kits. Discounts are applied to merchandise total only, no discount applied to sales tax or ancillary delivery/service charges. Offer can be combined with financing through Lovesac Credit Card Offer and Refer A Friend. Offer may be combinable with other discounts subject to the terms and conditions of each promotion. Applies to US orders only. Additional Terms and Conditions apply.

Contact:

Nate Zubal, PR & Project Specialist

Nate@lovesac.com

