Carson Group Adds $300M FAI Wealth Management

OMAHA, Neb. , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group announced its latest partnership with FAI Wealth Management, an established advisory firm based in Columbia, Maryland. FAI specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for individuals, families and businesses. The strategic partnership further underscores Carson Group's commitment to growth and further strengthens its presence in the industry.

Founded in 1987, FAI currently manages $300 million in client assets nationwide. The team of seven will continue to be led by Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Mark Stinson, CFP®, CPA, MBA, out of the Columbia, Maryland office location.

FAI's decision to partner with Carson Group was driven by several key factors:

Cultural Alignment: The partnership was seen as an excellent fit for both teams, both in terms of people and business philosophies.

Planning emphasis: Carson Wealth shares FAI Wealth Management's emphasis on financial and retirement planning. Carson Wealth's robust training program and Advanced Solutions Group provide advisors with the tools they need to guide clients to their goals.

Investment Philosophy: The partnership was a natural progression for the firm's growth plans with the alignment of investment philosophies and the robust investments platform offered by Carson.

Shared Growth Aspirations: FAI Wealth Management sought a partnership with a dynamic, growing company, and Carson Group's track record as a top-ranked advisory firm aligned perfectly with their goals.

"Carson Group was the partner we were seeking," remarked Mark Stinson, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, FAI Wealth Management. "Throughout our due diligence process, it became clear that the firm not only shares our unwavering commitment for always putting clients first, but also our passion for being at the forefront of the wealth management profession. This partnership ensures that we will continue to lead the way in financial planning and investment management for many years to come."

Michael Belluomini, VP of Mergers & Acquisitions for Carson Group, commented on the acquisition's implications for the firm's growth trajectory, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the FAI Wealth Management team and the clients that they have served for many years. This opportunity represents another significant milestone in our growth journey as we build upon the outstanding community of advisors and seek to fulfill our mission of being the most trusted in financial advice."

The partnership will also entail a rebranding of FAI Wealth Management to Carson Wealth.

For FAI Wealth Management's valued clients, the transition aims to be seamless, with minimal disruption anticipated. While the benefits of the partnership will include an enhanced client experience with access to additional financial planning and investments resources.

"The FAI team's partnership with Carson Group means their team will have access to cutting-edge technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and a network of professionals dedicated to creating lasting value for clients," said Burt White, Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, Carson Group.

Alaris Acquisitions served as the M&A advisor to FAI Wealth Management in the transaction.

Carson Group currently manages $30 billion* in assets and serves more than 47,000 families among its advisory network of 140+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $30 billion* in AUM and serves more than 47,000 families among its advisor network of 140+ partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

