eMoney Advisor Introduces Multi-View in Decision Center, Improving Advisors' Ability to Collaboratively Plan with Clients through Personalized Dashboards

Also releasing this month is a new Life Insurance Gap Analysis report that allows advisors to create comprehensive visual of clients' existing coverage

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced the launch of Multi-View in Decision Center, eMoney's interactive Cashflow planning tool designed to show clients a real-time view of how their financial decisions can impact their overall plan. Multi-View offers a new way to visualize the impact of plan changes across multiple reports simultaneously and provides advisors with a personalized financial plan dashboard.

Multi-View transforms the Decision Center experience by adding a new way of visualizing reports where financial advisors can add, edit, and save multiple templates of their most-used reports in one consolidated dashboard, eliminating the need to switch between screens.

"The introduction of Multi-View in Decision Center enables a more efficient way to visualize the impacts of decisions made on plan outcomes and helps convey a more succinct narrative to clients so advisors can focus on what matters most – planning conversations with their clients," said Josh Belfiore, group product manager at eMoney.

Multi-View functionality aligns with the value offered in recent enhancements made to the Plan Summary Report, which include customizable components such as metrics and various visualization options that enable financial advisors to customize their deliverables to clients in ways that reflect their desired narratives or presentation styles.

"Multi-View is the next step in helping advisors create highly personal and easy to understand plans for their clients in a timelier manner and improve their ability to plan collaboratively with their clients," said Belfiore.

Also released this month, the Life Insurance Gap Analysis report allows advisors to create a comprehensive visual of clients' existing coverage and what is needed in the case of premature death. Paired with the Life Insurance Gap Analysis solver released earlier this year, answering client questions and engaging in collaborative planning conversations on difficult topics is easier than ever. The Decision Center continues to evolve with additional insurance reports and solvers planned for the coming months.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

