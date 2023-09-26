Xello Honored with 2023 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

The Awards Recognize Xello's EdTech Innovations to Support Teachers and Students

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college and career readiness program, was recognized as the recipient of two 2023 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in the Best for Back to School Primary and Best for Back to School Secondary categories.

The Awards of Excellence are based on evaluations by educators using education technology every day to support effective teaching and learning practices. It is Xello's second straight year to be honored in the Primary category and its first in the Secondary category.

"We're thrilled to receive these Awards of Excellence," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and co-founder of Xello. "We strive to create an exceptional student experience at all ages through easy-to-use, dynamic software—and our turnkey educator tools are designed with teachers, counselors, and administrators in mind as well."

Xello for Elementary and Xello for Middle and High School are used in thousands of schools across North America to help students spark career curiosity and develop connections between academic success and future aspirations.

"We talk about training for college and career, but not many resources on the market support it," wrote the Awards of Excellence judges. "This tool is a great solution to support students in understanding their needs and charting a path to success after graduation."

Through story-driven lessons and activities, Xello for Elementary enhances critical thinking, problem solving, cooperation and communication skills. With age-appropriate content and information, students develop greater self-awareness, the ability to self-reflect and a better understanding of pathways associated with each career. Students are encouraged to produce, upload and store work that can further enrich their experience and that showcases who they are, their future goals and their career ambitions.

Xello for Middle and High School puts students at the heart of their journey of self-discovery through assessments that build self-knowledge and personalized, shareable portfolios to showcase their interests, skills and abilities. Students can also explore college and career options, track higher education applications and use the interactive planning tools to create an actionable roadmap for reaching their goals.

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School," is designed to help educators find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. Eligible products include hardware, software, curriculum, and more.

"With ESSER funding coming to an end, and emerging tech like AI exploding into the market with little guidance as to how best to integrate new technology into the classroom, it's more important than ever to curate the many education products on the market to ensure your investments support innovative teaching and learning," said Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Content Director. "Our judges chose the products based on their versatility, compatibility, value and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction."

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

