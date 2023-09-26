Synaptogenix Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of NIH-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating Safe, Significant, and Persistent Benefits of Bryostatin-1 in Advanced Alzheimer's Disease

Bryostatin-1 benefits in severe Alzheimer's disease patients were statistically significant with respect to placebo at p < 0.007

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced a peer-reviewed publication of statistically significant integration of secondary and exploratory endpoint data from its previously completed Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 for Alzheimer's disease. The paper, titled "Advanced Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Patients Show Safe, Significant, and Persistent Benefit in 6 Month Bryostatin Trial," will appear in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease later this month.

As stated in the paper, conclusions from analyses of the trial's Severe Cohort indicate that Bryostatin-treated MMSE 10-14 patients showed no significant cognitive decline throughout the 10-month trial, compared with placebo patients' decline of -12.8 SIB points. The paper goes on to discuss persistence in the data, stating, "The prolonged absence of any significant cognitive decline in Bryostatin-treated patients vs. placebo patients – even 16 weeks after the final dose of Bryostatin – suggests a long-lasting positive change in the treated patients' brains."

Dr. Alan Tuchman, Chief Executive Officer of Synaptogenix, commented, "There is a huge unmet need in the AD population for drugs oriented specifically to advanced and severe patients. Approved drugs do exist for slowing decline in non-demented, Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) patients and possible early AD patients, but Bryostatin-1-treated Severe Cohort patients, in contrast, showed no significant cognitive decline across a 10-month span in our study. We believe that Bryostatin-1 for later-stage patients would be complementary to the early-stage AD drugs in providing a full range of treatment options for the more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease."

Dr. Daniel Alkon, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, added, "We appreciate the acknowledgement from such an esteemed independent Alzheimer's journal. Persistence of real benefit at least 16 weeks beyond the final Bryostatin dosing is an extremely important outcome for Alzheimer's patients in the more advanced stages of the disease."

About the Phase 2 Trial of Bryostatin-1

Synaptogenix's 6-month Phase 2 clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study comparing Bryostatin-1 to placebo for long-term efficacy in the treatment of advanced and severe AD in the absence of memantine. While Moderate Cohort patients showed no significant benefit, the data demonstrates that Bryostatin-1-treated patients in the Severe Cohort showed statistically significant improvement of cognitive performance over placebo patients for weeks #13 through #42, with the last dose administered at Week #26.

The study was conducted with financial support from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), both part of the NIH.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs. Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com

