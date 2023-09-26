DOG by Dr Lisa Introduces Nourishing Winter Skincare Solutions for Your Pup

Eco-Friendly Soothing Balm and Coat Masque Alleviate Dry and Sensitive Areas Safely and Effectively, Enhancing Your Dog's Comfort and Wellbeing

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury pet skincare and lifestyle brand DOG by Dr Lisa proudly unveils its latest product launches in the U.S., the Soothing Balm and Coat Masque , specifically designed to address the unique skin needs of dogs combatting coat dryness or irritated skin. With a steadfast commitment to pet wellness, DOG by Dr Lisa is setting a new standard in the pet grooming industry.

As the temperatures drop, dry, flaky skin and dull, tangled hair can impact dogs just as it does humans. Dr Lisa Chimes, the Founder of DOG by Dr Lisa, a distinguished Veterinarian and devoted pet mom, empathizes deeply with the challenge of maintaining healthy and moisturized skin during harsh weather conditions. Drawing upon her expertise and passion, Dr Lisa Chimes formulated two organic products to ensure dogs of all ages and sizes can enjoy comfort and radiance, even in the coldest months.

Dr. Lisa's expertise not only transforms the lives of pets that come through her practice, but also empowers pet owners to make informed choices for their furry family members.

"Through years of caring for pets, I've witnessed the undeniable impact of winter on their skin and coat. Simultaneously, we had heaps of customers asking for products that addressed these common concerns effectively," said Dr. Lisa Chimes. "This motivated me to create solutions that embody our commitment to safe, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious petcare. We are always innovating and striving to make products that respond to our community's needs."

Soothing Balm ($18) - A Nourishing Relief:

A customer-favorite, DOG by Dr Lisa's fragrance-free Soothing Balm is a carefully formulated salve packed with natural ingredients, such as soothing oatmeal, shea butter, Vitamin E, hydrating coconut oil, and vitamin-rich aloe vera. It provides a protective barrier to lock in moisture while also promoting healing and reducing irritation.

Whether your dog experiences dry paws, a cracked nose, or flaky skin, the Soothing Balm is the perfect solution for instant relief and preventative care safeguarding from secondary infections. This versatile balm is a game-changer for dogs of all ages, from youngsters with cracked paws due to their active lifestyle to seniors seeking comfort.

Coat Masque ($29) - Rejuvenating Winter Therapy:

Step into the realm of luxury grooming with the DOG by Dr Lisa Coat Masque, a first-of-its-kind, deep-conditioning treatment infused with premium essential oils and nourishing plant extracts. Enriched with sea buckthorn oil, seaweed powder, jojoba, and cupuacu butter, this masque can be used weekly after a simple rinse, cutting down on shampoo use which can cause drying and further damage. This deeply nourishing formula revitalizes and restores your pup's coat, without stripping it of necessary oils. It also works wonders as a detangler for those with long hair.

According to a report from Grand View Research , in 2022, the global pet skin and coat care products market size was valued at $4.13 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. Experts also predict the pet grooming industry will reach $14.5 billion by 2025, with the United States accounting for approximately 50% of revenue.

The Soothing Balm and Coat Masque are now available for purchase exclusively at dogbydrlisa.com , and are packaged in a hygienic, aluminum tubes. Select products by DOG by Dr Lisa are also available on Anthropologie.com and ContainerStore.com.

All DOG by Dr Lisa products are plant-based, vegan-friendly, 100% compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable. They are never tested on animals, just lovingly used on them.

ABOUT DOG BY DR LISA:

DOG by Dr Lisa is a range of luxury skincare and lifestyle products for your pets. Created by Dr Lisa Chimes, a veterinarian, and mother, these products are the end result of years of giving the best care to little ones. Using organic and natural ingredients, the range has been carefully created to be gentle and effective on dogs and cats. And with no nasties, they're easy on human hands too.

