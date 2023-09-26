Congruity360 Delivers Intelligent Data Migrations and Storage Tiering

The industry's first high-performance data lifecycle management solution at exabyte scale

NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360, a leading unstructured data management and risk mitigation provider, announces the addition of data mobility in Enterprise Insights.

Enterprise Insights delivers data lifecycle management for storage, security and risk, and IT business optimization.

As unstructured data grows at the annual rate of 55% to 65% and accounts for more than 80% of all enterprise data, businesses must find a way to identify, classify and move data intelligently and automatically during its lifecycle. As enterprises grow, their valuable data must mature with their business. This may require a journey to the cloud, SLA changes which optimize storage costs, classification to mitigate risk, and moving the right data to additional key AI platform initiatives.

A simple, scalable, high-performance data classification engine, Enterprise Insights delivers next-generation data lifecycle management for storage optimization, security and risk optimization, and IT business optimization.

Enterprise Insights Approach to Successful Data Optimization:

Identify – Securely analyze PBs of unstructured data across on premises (NAS & object) and cloud (files/objects & SaaS) sources by harnessing the power of the platform's rapid insights and auto-discover technologies, which can reduce data identification times by 1,000%.

Classify – Quickly identify key client data attributes for cost savings, risk mitigation, and business impact with simple to consume dashboards and drill down capabilities.

Review – Confidently create and take actions by leveraging the comprehensive search engine to quickly find and preview data for movement without ever leaving the platform.

Remediate – Seamlessly take action (migrate and tier) on classified data to ensure it's properly protected, optimally stored, and most effectively serving the business.

Enterprise Insights offers three use case-driven insight analysis modules:

Storage and Migration Optimization – Insights into over 35 file data attributes including systems' aged, stale, obsolete, redundant, trivial, and types of systems files.

Business Optimization – Insight into and classification by business units' or cost centers' aged, stale, obsolete, redundant, trivial, and types of files.

Data Security and Risk Optimization – Insights into files containing PII and SPII, financial, legal, security, and risk data, as well as open shares and other network & storage security vulnerabilities.

By leveraging Enterprise Insights, clients can classify data for simple and secure migration both on premise and in the cloud. Equally important is Insights data tiering capabilities, enabling users to match data storage costs to data usage.

Powered by the Classify360 Platform, Enterprise Insights' secure hybrid approach to data analysis scales capabilities to exabyte levels at unmatched speed. Enterprise Insights is the industry's most powerful weapon to tackle the costs, time, and complexity of cloud migration projects, backup modernization, storage tiering, hardware refresh, and security posture management. By providing users with dashboards highlighting their existing storage costs and risks, Enterprise Insights frees clients from hidden, legacy, CapEx and OpEx expenditures, performance, and scalability bottlenecks while discovering and acting on sensitive and risk data.

"Unstructured data insanity is treating all data equally with zero insights into its business impact," said Brian Davidson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Congruity360. "Enterprise Insights is the first step in implementing optimized data lifecycle management. With historically high data growth and new business uses for unstructured data, it is essential to attack the costs and risks inherent in unmanaged data. Our customers have realized 7-10x returns on their data lifecycle management implementations while reducing risk in an auditable compliance framework. As AI continues to gain steam, don't overpay by moving useless data to your expensive AI platforms."

The Classify360 Platform is comprehensive, simple to implement, scale, and operate. Businesses leverage the Classify360 Platform for unstructured data discovery, classification, business workflows, remediation actions, and insightful reporting. Congruity360 continues to tackle additional data governance challenges through innovations to the Classify360 Platform to continue delivering revolutionary data governance and classification, at scale, to the enterprise world.

ABOUT CONGRUITY360

Congruity360 delivers the only data life cycle management solution built on a foundation of classification, by expert data storage engineers alongside expert data privacy consultants. The Classify360 Platform is easy to implement, requires no outside consultants, and quickly analyzes your data at the petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months.

