BlueHalo Surpasses Critical Milestone to Expand U.S. Satellite Operation Capacity Under Space Force SCAR Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo recently hosted U.S. Space Force officials and federal legislative leaders for a successful milestone demonstration of its BADGER system, a multi-band, deployable ground terminal that enables resilient satellite communication. This critical benchmark comes one year into development of the $1.4B Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program announced by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) in May of 2022. Guests also toured BlueHalo's state-of-the-art integrated test and manufacturing facilities which will enable reliable, high-rate production in support of the SCAR program.

BlueHalo recently hosted U.S. Space Force officials and federal legislative leaders for a successful milestone demonstration of its BADGER system, a multi-band, deployable ground terminal that will expand our Nation's satellite communication capacity as part of the $1.4B Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program announced by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) in May of 2022. (PRNewswire)

During the event, BlueHalo successfully demonstrated target tracking and processing of signals using Multi-band Software Defined Antenna (MSDA) tiles deployed on its BADGER product. The successful communication and data transfer validated BADGER's modular, scalable architecture and demonstrated BlueHalo and Space RCO's progress toward delivering a revolutionary augmentation to our Nation's satellite command and control capabilities. The SCAR program will deliver premier satellite operations capability—maximizing automation, flexibility, and commonality while enabling continuous modernization.

"BlueHalo is transforming defense technology through innovation and know-how and delivering on our Nation's critical need for a more robust and modernized satellite communication infrastructure to maintain our strategic advantage in space," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "This successful demonstration is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and another example of how BlueHalo is delivering highly complex and innovative solutions to support our national security. I am thankful for our strong partnership with the Space Rapid Capabilities Office and the support we have received from the Space Force and Department of Defense at large. This is not only a milestone for the SCAR program but for the Nation."

BlueHalo's proprietary software-defined antenna serves as the key enabling technology of the SCAR program. The MSDA tile is a scalable phased array solution that simplifies mission operations through agile and re-configurable beamforming tiles. BlueHalo's BADGER provides a multi-band and deployable ground communications system built upon the core MSDA technology. The system is extensible across multiple mission areas, enabling communications between multiple spatial, spectral, and temporal diverse targets.

"In addition to adding communication capacity, the SCAR program will bring much-needed communications flexibility to the Space Force," said Col Greg Hoffman, Senior Material Leader for U.S. Space Force's Space Rapid Capabilities Office. "This is a great example of responsive Space Force acquisitions enabling future dynamic space operations."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Cyber, and AI/ML. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueHalo