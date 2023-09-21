Teleperformance enhances interaction analytics platform TP Interact, leveraging generative AI to deliver near real-time data-driven decision making for customer care

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it enhanced its interaction analytics platform, TP Interact, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language understanding. The improved TP Interact platform delivers near real-time actionable insights to help businesses boost the performance of their customer care programs.

The AI-enriched TP Interact platform allows businesses to gain intelligent insights from customer interactions at scale across multiple languages and multiple channels including voice, chat, email and social media. Businesses can leverage these near real-time insights to enact program changes that enhance customer satisfaction, optimize processes and create new revenue streams, all while ensuring a people-centric and empathetic customer care service delivery.

Teleperformance has helped clients transform their customer care programs with critical customer and business insights through the enriched TP Interact platform. Customer programs have seen up to 25% reduction in repeat customer inquiries, up to 15% increase in Net Promoter Scores, up to 30% greater efficiencies in quality assurance, and increased sales conversions.

For more information regarding TP Interact and how to convert customer engagement data into actional insights, visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/consulting-analytics-technology/advanced-analytics/

