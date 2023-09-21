Marketing and AI Contact Center Veteran Joins Invoca's Executive Team as CMO

Former Demandbase and Replicant CMO Peter Isaacson joins Invoca after the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) during its last fiscal year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , a recognized leader in Conversation Intelligence AI , today announced the addition of Peter Isaacson as chief marketing officer. Isaacson joins Invoca at a pivotal time, as the company expands its industry-leading platform for marketers into the contact center, enabling B2C companies to combine the best of digital and human touch. He will lead all aspects of marketing and help Invoca continue its strong revenue growth as it applies AI to the full buyer journey.

"Peter has an exemplary track record of driving growth across both the marketing and contact center industries, so we're fortunate to welcome him to the Invoca team," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Peter's passion for leading high-performing marketing teams will be essential to Invoca's success as we extend our leadership in Conversation Intelligence AI, accelerate revenue growth, and deliver an outstanding customer experience."

Isaacson joins Invoca as a seasoned marketing executive, having most recently served as chief marketing officer at Replicant, a leader in the Contact Center Automation market. Before his role with Replicant, Isaacson served as CMO at Demandbase, where he created the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category, grew revenue by more than 9X and established Demandbase as the leading ABM platform. Isaacson also spent 13 years at Adobe as head of brand marketing, VP of worldwide field marketing, and head of the Education vertical.

"I am thrilled to join Invoca as the company continues to revolutionize the way that businesses connect with their customers," said Peter Isaacson, CMO of Invoca. "With Invoca's industry-leading AI, talented team, exceptional partners and unparalleled commitment to customer success, the company is uniquely positioned to build on its leadership in Conversation Intelligence AI."

Invoca Earns Industry-Leading Accolades for Exceptional Products and Customer Success Achievements

Invoca PreSense , the company's innovative product, which surfaces real-time insights from customers' digital journeys to contact centers, won top product honors at the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards in the "Product of the Year" category. , the company's innovative product, which surfaces real-time insights from customers' digital journeys to contact centers, wonin the "Product of the Year" category.

four prestigious 2023 APPEALIE SaaS Awards , including Analytics and Business Intelligence, Enterprise Marketing and Enterprise Sales categories for the Enterprise customer segment, as well as the SaaS Customer Success Overall Award for DIRECTV, who turned to Invoca's pre-call data empowered DIRECTV agents to improve the call experience, resulting in 110% increase in close rates . Invoca also won, including Analytics and Business Intelligence, Enterprise Marketing and Enterprise Sales categories for the Enterprise customer segment, as well as the SaaS Customer Success Overall Award for DIRECTV, who turned to Invoca's pre-call data empowered DIRECTV agents to improve the call experience,

2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , an honor which the company has now won three times. Invoca was also named Best Call Management Solution in the Conversational Marketing category in the, an honor which the company has now won three times.

Invoca Leads the Pack on G2 for Over 4 Years Running

ranked as Enterprise Call Tracking Leader by G2 for the 20th straight quarter in a row. Invocafor the 20th straight quarter in a row.

39 badges for G2 Fall 2023 , including Best Relationship Enterprise, Leader Enterprise, and Leader Mid-Market. Invoca received, including Best Relationship Enterprise, Leader Enterprise, and Leader Mid-Market.

G2 Enterprise Relationship Index for ease of doing business, quality of support, and the likelihood that users will recommend the company to others. Invoca competes at the topfor ease of doing business, quality of support, and the likelihood that users will recommend the company to others.

Invoca Remains Recognized as a Leader in Workplace Excellence for 2023

Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces : Invoca was recognized for a sixth year in a row for nurturing a positive and supportive workplace culture that encourages innovation and creativity in AI conversation intelligence. : Invoca was recognized for a sixth year in a row for nurturing a positive and supportive workplace culture that encourages innovation and creativity in AI conversation intelligence.

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology : Invoca named for the fourth year in a row, where 99% of employees at Invoca say it is a great place to work. : Invoca named for the fourth year in a row, where 99% of employees at Invoca say it is a great place to work.

Fortune Best Medium-Sized Workplace : Invoca named for the fifth consecutive year and coming in at #4 in the Top 100 for 2023. : Invoca named for the fifth consecutive year and coming in at #4 in the Top 100 for 2023.

Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials : Invoca was recognized for the third year in a row, being named #4 in the Top 100 for 2023. : Invoca was recognized for the third year in a row, being named #4 in the Top 100 for 2023.

About Invoca

Invoca is the recognized leader in Conversation Intelligence AI that enables marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams to drive efficient and profitable revenue growth by unlocking actionable insights from customer conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

