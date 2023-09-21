Joah Unveils New Glow-Up With Elevated Rebrand, Embracing Beauty Within

Korean Beauty brand showcases Glass Collection launch and enhanced consumer experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joah Beauty, a skincare-first makeup and beauty brand that makes Korean Beauty easy, accessible, and affordable, today debuted its comprehensive rebrand, reflecting its vision of fresh sophistication. Joah's core mission of empowering all people to feel confident in their own skin and showcase their own unique beauty is now even more deeply reflected in the new branding, packaging, and overall consumer experience.

With effective formulations to suit every skin type, Joah makes K-Beauty accessible to all.

"At Joah, we're dedicated to bringing out the best in people, whether it's through skincare or cosmetics. We believe in simplicity and effortless beauty to awaken confidence from within," says Joah Brand Director Hae Jin Chang. "Our new brand represents that philosophy, and we're excited to finally share it with the world. We want everyone to experience the confidence of luminous skin."

A woman-led brand founded in 2018, Joah is the creator of award-winning and accessible K-Beauty multi-use products that help unlock your best skin by infusing skin-nurturing ingredients. Inspired by an innovative skincare approach, Joah is beauty with a healthy base and works with the best labs in Seoul, South Korea to create products that boost skin health while enhancing natural radiance.

The brand is known for its high-quality cruelty-free products and good-for-you ingredients, with formulations that feature peptides, hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamin E, and biotin alongside traditional aloe vera, tea tree extract, centella asiatica, and more. Joah's good-for-you "ingredient promise" bans skin-irritating chemicals like parabens and other harmful ingredients. With effective formulations to suit every skin type, Joah makes K-Beauty accessible to all. This holistic approach streamlines complicated, expensive beauty routines without sacrificing effectiveness.

The Joah rebrand shines through an elevated aesthetic, reimagined product collection, and enhanced consumer experience including:

The Glass Collection - Introducing the Glass Collection , a stunning makeover to its beloved Crystal Glow Collection, this line-up features the brand new Glow Perfecting Powder . This feather-light powder is a 3-in-1 correcting powder that combines three shades to enhance the natural beauty of skin, blur imperfections, and brighten complexion with a velvety matte finish. Featuring Vitamin E, this powder is skin-loving, and like all Joah products, it's cruelty-free and free of harmful chemicals. The complete Glass Collection also includes the Luminous Skin Tint Stick, Luminous Peptide Foundation, and Hydrating Glow Cream Mist. Prices range from $13.99 - 17.99.



Immersive Community Events - To celebrate this exciting rebrand, Joah will host immersive events in New York and Los Angeles . These "Glow with Glass Skin" events will offer attendees a chance to experience Joah's new look and re-envisioned Glass Collection firsthand. Participants can expect a fun and engaging experience, complete with interactive displays, product demos, and entertainment.





Giveback Component - In a powerful collaboration for Joah's New York community event, they've teamed up with Bottomless Closet , an organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged women in NYC to thrive in the workforce. Joah is taking action by pledging to donate products for every event sign-up, supporting women as they prepare for interviews and embrace new opportunities with confidence. In addition, for every 100 sign-ups, Joah will provide a transformative makeover to one beneficiary of Bottomless Closet's incredible work. For Joah's Los Angeles community event, they are pledging the same with a local charitable organization to support and lift women up in the Greater Los Angeles area.



Updated Logo and Reimagined Packaging - Joah's newly refined logo, elegant color palette, and modern typography extend from its online presence to its packaging and beyond to reflect a simple, classic, and sophisticated aesthetic that aligns with its vision for beauty.

Experience the new brand at www.joahbeauty.com .

About Joah

When you have a healthy base, beauty is effortless. At Joah, our mission is to help individuals achieve the confidence that comes with radiant, luminous skin without compromising on quality. Inspired by the Korean philosophy to beauty, Joah offers a range of skin-nurturing, cruelty-free products infused with the best of K-beauty ingredients, free of harmful chemicals like parabens, and rigorously tested in top laboratories. Formulated to suit every skin type, Joah makes K-Beauty accessible to all. Let your glow shine by visiting www.joahbeauty.com .

