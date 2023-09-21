Generac Opens New Engineering Center of Excellence in Nevada

Company further expanding in clean energy and creating jobs in priority market

RENO, Nev., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the opening of a new engineering center of excellence in Reno, Nevada. The facility will house the development and testing of batteries, switches, power electronics and other clean energy solutions, and is expected to bring 100 new engineering jobs to Reno over the next year.

Generac intends to develop and test new product lines at the Reno facility, with a focus on clean energy and residential energy storage. Testing, research and development teams are already active in the 42,000 square foot building, which is scheduled for completion in December 2023. The new location will feature a whole-home simulation to replicate power outage scenarios and will be equipped with generators and solar panels to support the building's carbon neutrality objectives. The facility is expected to be fully operational by May 2024.

"Generac is dedicated to industry-leading research, design and production of clean energy solutions," said Tommy Joyner, vice president of Engineering, Clean Energy at Generac. "Our new Reno facility will help empower excellent talent to expand on the progress Generac has made thus far in clean energy, as the electrification of the home drives demand for clean energy options. Generac is proud to establish a new engineering center for excellence in Reno's thriving business environment."

Generac's clean energy initiatives include the design and production of PWRcell, a solar battery storage system that serves as a backup power source for homes in the event of an outage or emergency, and leadership in virtual power plant programs that strengthen the grid with support from decentralized backup power sources.

The opening of Generac's engineering center of excellence in Reno marks the latest in a series of expansions made by Generac to accommodate the growing demand for clean energy resources, including offices in Denver and Boston that opened in 2021.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

