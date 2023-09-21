CLEAR and Buffalo Niagara International Airport Announce New Lanes at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it is launching its identity verification technology at Buffalo Niagara International Airport's (BUF) Main Terminal, bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Upstate New York. CLEAR's launch at BUF is expected to create 28 jobs and generate approximately $1.5 million annually in local economic impact.

CLEAR / BUF (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be the first airport in Upstate New York to offer this new service," said Kim Minkel, Executive Director, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). "Now, our travelers can maximize their time at the airport prior to their flight."

"CLEAR is thrilled to deliver an even more seamless travel experience to passengers Upstate, and it's an honor to partner with NFTA and create more jobs for Buffalo while we're at it," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We are proud to grow our footprint in this wonderful state we call home."

"I am pleased to welcome CLEAR to Western New York, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport," said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "CLEAR will not only bring jobs and investment to our region, but is an important amenity for travelers from near and far who frequent our airport."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 54 airports and over 17 million members. CLEAR already serves 8 of BUF's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through BUF to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $70 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 17 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLEAR