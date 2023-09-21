Brella™ 3-Minute SweatControl Patch Wins Prestigious Allure 2023 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award

Brella's Innovative Technology Effectively Reduces Excessive Underarm Sweating for

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Candesant Biomedical ("Candesant"), a private medical device company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive treatments for primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating, is thrilled to announce that Brella™, the only 3-Minute SweatControl Patch, has been named a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award Winner. Brella is the first in-office sweat control innovation to receive a Breakthrough Award, which recognizes the most innovative new products in the aesthetic market.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award and to have Brella's sweat control technology recognized as a Breakthrough by Allure's world-renowned beauty experts," said Niquette Hunt, Founder and CEO of Candesant. "For the one in three U.S. adults bothered by excessive underarm sweating, Brella provides a new treatment option to significantly reduce underarm sweating and improve confidence without pain or downtime."

Sue Ellen Cox, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, founder of Aesthetic Solutions in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and past President of The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), said, "My patients love the results they are seeing with Brella. Many have suffered with sweating that soaks their shirts, ruins their day, and undermines their confidence. I am excited to offer Brella as a true breakthrough technology in sweat control."

About Brella

Brella was cleared by the FDA in April 2023 for the reduction of excessive underarm sweating in adults with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Brella provides a new approach to sweat control that is fast, non-invasive, needle-free, aluminum-free, comfortable, and affordable, with results lasting three to four months after a single in-office treatment.*1,2

Aesthetic clinicians and consumers interested in Brella can visit mybrella.com and follow Brella on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter/X @MeetBrella.

About Allure Magazine's 2023 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award

Products earning the coveted Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award go above and beyond performance – they transform a need in beauty and aesthetic routines and challenge the status quo with a new technology, ingredient, or design. To determine the 2023 Best of Beauty Breakthrough winners, Allure beauty experts, including editors, clinicians, dermatologists, and chemists, reviewed hundreds of submissions, deeming Brella the first in-office sweat control innovation to receive Breakthrough status.

About Hyperhidrosis or Excessive Sweating

Approximately 5% of Americans (15.3 million) report having hyperhidrosis,3 and many experts believe these numbers are an underestimation because the condition is underreported and underdiagnosed.3 Indeed, data show most adults with hyperhidrosis have never spoken to a healthcare provider about it. Further, only 18% are actually diagnosed, meaning the vast majority of the population (82%) remains undiagnosed.3 Additionally, the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHHS) estimates one in three U.S. adults (85.2 million 4,5) are bothered by their excessive underarm sweating.4 Among consumers seeking aesthetic treatments, a recent survey by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery found 58% stated they are bothered by excessive sweating.6

About Candesant Biomedical Inc.

Candesant Biomedical Inc. is a private medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive treatments for hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating. The company's first FDA-cleared product – the Brella SweatControl Patch for the reduction of excessive underarm sweating in adults with primary axillary hyperhidrosis – uses Candesant's novel, patented TAT (targeted alkali thermolysis) technology. The company is also exploring future potential indications, including facial hyperhidrosis, palmar hyperhidrosis, and plantar hyperhidrosis. To learn more about Candesant, visit https://candesant.com.

"Candesant" and the Candesant logo are registered trademarks of Candesant Biomedical Inc. "Brella™", and the Brella logo, are trademarks of Candesant Biomedical Inc.

