Jobber Partners with Gusto to Speed Up and Simplify Payroll for Home Service Businesses

New integration enables hiring, paying, and managing teams to be completed in just a few clicks

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced a new integration with Gusto, an integrated, all-in-one platform software that automates and simplifies company payroll, benefits, and HR for small and mid-sized businesses. With this integration, users can automatically sync timesheets and reimbursable expenses from Jobber to Gusto, saving valuable time while ensuring accurate, on-time, and compliant payroll. Users have the tools they need to hire, pay, and manage teams quickly and efficiently.

"Payroll is critical to get right, especially in a competitive labor market like home service, yet managing payroll can be one of the trickiest and time-consuming responsibilities home service companies face, especially when job timelines change and unexpectedly push employees into overtime," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder at Jobber. "Jobber's integration with Gusto automates and simplifies this core task by allowing information to flow seamlessly between the two platforms. No matter your company size, this partnership will make payday a lot less stressful for you and your team."

With Gusto, payroll can be set to AutoPilot™ and run automatically, or completed in just a few minutes. It can be run as many times as a user needs each month, at no extra cost. Users have found that after switching to Gusto, they save an average of five hours per month on payroll and HR. In addition to making payday as easy as possible, Gusto can help businesses automatically file taxes with the right government agencies, offer compliance support by filing the right paperwork at the right time, and support with benefits administration. This is all included for Gusto customers, with no extra fees or hidden pricing.

"Our experience with the Jobber and Gusto integration thus far has been nothing short of fantastic," said Catherine Hemphill Burns, owner of Tranquillitas Living LLC. "I used to dread doing payroll at the end of a long week, but now I actually look forward to it. It has transformed the way we handle payroll, making it a more enjoyable, simplified, and seamless process. The valuable time it's giving us back is truly remarkable and something we are immensely grateful for. This integration has not only improved our efficiency but also brought peace of mind to our payroll management. We couldn't be happier with the results. Thank you Jobber and Gusto!"

For users of the new integration, additional features include:

Sync just timesheets, or timesheets and reimbursable expenses, from Jobber to Gusto. Reimbursable expenses are automatically synced to Gusto as soon as they are added in Jobber.

Add team members to Jobber and Gusto and they'll be matched to ensure their timesheets and reimbursable expenses are sent from Jobber to Gusto to be paid out when you run payroll.

Set custom overtime rules to automatically calculate and apply overtime pay to employee paychecks.

"Home service companies have complex needs," said Sonya Jamula, Vice President and Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Gusto. "That's why at Gusto, we help with the hard parts of running their businesses, from fully integrated time-tracking, to integrated benefits and workers' comp. We're excited to partner with Jobber to further support home service companies, no matter their size. Through our partnership, we'll help them streamline operations, manage their workforce effectively, and gain valuable insights for informed decision-making for the growth of their businesses."

The Gusto integration is available to U.S. Jobber customers on the Connect and Grow plans. A subscription to Gusto is required. To learn more, visit https://jobber.com/integrations/gusto.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers access to health insurance, 401(k) integrations, HR experts, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 300,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

