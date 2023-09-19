ASCENSIA ANNOUNCES ART AND PHOTO COMPETITION FOR WORLD DIABETES DAY 2023

This year's competition aims to raise awareness of diabetes and highlight the real lives of people living with the condition across the world.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, owner of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has opened submissions for its successful art and photo competition in support of World Diabetes Day 2023. This year, Ascensia's global competition is themed around diabetes in real life, aiming to capture the genuine challenges, successes and day-to-day realities of people living with diabetes.

1 in 10 adults is living with diabetes, while an estimated 783 million people will have the disease in 2045.[1] This means that it is more important than ever to raise awareness of diabetes and what real life looks like for those who live with the condition. Ascensia's 'This is Diabetes, This is Real' competition seeks to gather a collection of original artworks submitted by people across the world, with each one telling a personal story about their journey with diabetes.

You can submit illustrations, photographs and digital designs at www.thisisdiabetes.com until October 31, with the winners of the competition announced on World Diabetes Day, a global initiative of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) taking place each year on November 14.

Rob Schumm, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care, commented: "World Diabetes Day is an important day to us at Ascensia and we are proud to support IDF on this initiative for the eighth consecutive year.

"This will be the third year that we have run our art and photo competition and I cannot wait to see everyone's submissions," he added. "Each year I am completely awed by the artwork submitted and the powerful stories behind each piece. For our 2023 'This is Diabetes, This is Real' competition we are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to submit a piece that tells a story about what diabetes in real life means to them. Whether you draw, paint, or snap, we want you to capture diabetes without the filter, from your daily struggles to your proudest moments. Let's get creative and show the world diabetes in real life."

Competition winners will be able to donate €6,000, €3,000 and €1,000 for first, second and third place respectively to a diabetes charity of their choice. The judging panel, including members of the diabetes online community, professional artists, Ascensia employees and an Eversense brand ambassador, will be looking for creativity, storytelling, and connection to this year's theme.

This year's competition looks to build upon the success of 2021 and 2022's 'This is Diabetes' campaigns. Last year Ascensia received over 350 entries from around the globe and donated €10,000 to nominated diabetes charities across 4 different continents. For inspiration, you can see previous winners by visiting the Ascensia website, the 2021 campaign page here, or the 2022 campaign page here.

