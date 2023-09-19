SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bttn -- In 2023, the United States grapples with a profound nursing shortage, placing undue stress on our healthcare system. Past projections by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipated an overall shortfall of 1.1 million RNs nationwide by 2022. Even with a projected 15% growth rate for RNs by 2026, the efforts fall short of filling the expanding gap. (Samuel B, 2021)

Advocating for Action: Addressing the Critical Nursing Shortage in America

Representing the largest healthcare profession in the U.S., the nursing community saw a population of approximately 3.072 million RNs as of May 2022. Still, the demand far surpasses the supply. In 2022 alone, the sector projected 100,000 new RN job openings, an unmatched rate in any other profession. (Samuel B, 2021)

This nursing deficit isn't uniformly spread across the U.S. An aging RN workforce, and factors alike have fueled the uneven distribution. To meet the anticipated demand for 3.6 million registered nurses by 2030, the field should have been adding nearly 50,000 new RNs every year since 2014 — an objective not realized. (Haines, 2022)

Several critical reasons amplify the nursing crisis: workforce attrition due to aging, burnout, career shifts, long hours, high-stress environments, and insufficient resources. According to a recent McKinsey report, 31 percent of nurses considered leaving their patient care roles in 2023 due to these challenges. (Berlin, 2023)

Furthermore, workplace violence and inadequate compensation exacerbate the situation. A considerable 25% of nurses have faced physical assault at their workplace, leading to decreased job satisfaction and retention. (ANA, 2022) Their pay often does not match the gravity and significance of their work, pushing many to explore other lucrative careers. Improving remuneration and the work environment becomes crucial for retention and attraction.

Educational hindrances also play a role. The push for more advanced nursing degrees can discourage potential entrants, and due to a shortage of faculty and limited resources, many aspiring nurses get turned away from educational programs.

However, the scenario isn't entirely bleak. Opportunities for improvement are in abundance. Proposed strategies involve increasing nursing education funds, encouraging innovations in nursing programs, active promotion of nursing careers, revisiting practice laws, and considering financial incentives.

JT Garwood, an healthcare advocate, said "Addressing the nursing shortage demands a collective approach. These are issues that require the general public to understand what is at risk when we ignore the realities of our healthcare workers". All stakeholders, including policymakers, educators, healthcare providers, and the public, need to unite for coordinated action. Comprehensive policy changes, enhanced investments, and elevated public awareness are essential for a robust reaction to the nursing shortage.

As an advocate for healthcare, bttn recognizes the gravity of this situation. We believe in empowering and supporting healthcare providers. The time is now to create a healthcare system that assures patient safety and equips our nurses with the necessary resources. As a trusted partner in healthcare, bttn urges individuals to rally behind efforts to tackle the nursing shortage, and champion improved conditions for our irreplaceable nurses. Let's stand together as advocates, recognizing the noble efforts of our healthcare providers and driving actionable change.

Media Contact: support@bttnusa.com

View original content:

SOURCE bttn