Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Board Leadership and Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) elected new members and leadership to its all-volunteer board of directors. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ken Hunzeker succeeds Kathleen Widmer as board chair, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Bill Selman is the new vice chair. In addition, Capt. (Ret.) Florent Groberg, senior director for Azure Government Mission Engineering; Master Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.) Scott H. Stalker, founder and CEO of S2 Stalker Solutions; and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Lindsey Streeter, senior vice president of veteran and military affairs program lead for Bank of America, were elected to the board.

Wounded Warrior Project welcomes new board leadership and directors. (PRNewswire)

Hunzeker, who served in the Army for 35 years, including deputy commanding general of U.S. forces in Iraq, joined the WWP board in 2020 and served most recently as vice chair. He is the former CEO and president of Vectrus, an infrastructure and global logistics company. Previously, Hunzeker served as vice president of government relations at ITT Defense. Hunzeker has been honored as a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Selman also joined the WWP board in 2020. He is the managing director of Graham Company, one of the country's most extensive insurance and employee benefits brokers. He served five years in various leadership and staff positions in the U.S. Army's combat arms units. In 1988, Selman transferred from active duty to the U.S. Army Reserve and began a 10-year career with Mobil Oil. He retired from military service in 2009 but continues to give back to his community as a volunteer with various nonprofit organizations.

Incoming directors Groberg, Stalker, and Streeter add over 69 years of combined military service to WWP's board.

Groberg earned his commission as an infantry officer in 2008 and trained in both U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger schools. He received the Medal of Honor, the highest military honor in the United States, for saving the lives of his comrades during a suicide bomber attack while deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. After serving over seven years, Groberg was medically retired as a captain from injuries sustained in that attack. Post-service, he leverages his robust experiences to increase business efficiencies and productivity. He currently serves as a commissioner to the American Battle Monuments Commission. He received his master's degree in management from the University of Maryland University College.

Stalker's 31-year career in the U.S. Marines Corps led him to many locations, including Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan combat operations. He was a command senior enlisted leader at U.S. Space Command before retiring in August 2023. As a national security expert, Stalker supports several clients and nonprofits, including the National Defense University as a senior fellow, and other customers in the intelligence community, cybersecurity sector, and Space Operations. He has a master's degree in cybersecurity and attended the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, where he became a Secretary of Defense Strategic Thinkers Program CAPSTONE graduate.

Streeter joined Bank of America in 2016 after retiring from the U.S. Army as a highly decorated command sergeant major with over 31 years of military service. At Bank of America, Streeter leads veteran and military affairs and is the lead consultant for the bank's Veteran Retention Initiative. He has a master's degree from the University of Arkansas Grantham and is a George W. Bush Institute for Leadership Excellence graduate. Streeter was the Military Times' 2023 Veteran of the Year.

WWP bids farewell to board members Kathleen Widmer, Juan Garcia, and Will Reynolds and thanks them for their dedication to and support of WWP. During their tenure, they helped guide WWP's latest strategic plan, which ensures the organization is positioned to continue its mission of serving wounded warriors for years to come.

"This year marks 20 years of service for Wounded Warrior Project. We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of accomplished leaders on our board of directors. Their perspectives, insights, and guidance have a tremendous impact," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are grateful to Kathy, Juan, and Will for their service and are excited to work with Ken, Bill, Florent, Scott, Lindsey, and the other directors who will play vital roles in guiding our evolution to meet the growing needs of wounded warriors and their families and caregivers for the next 20 years and more."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project