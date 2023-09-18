Unscripted Comedy 'The Syd + TP Show,' Starring WNBA Athletes Sydney "Syd" Colson and Theresa "TP" Plaisance, Co-Produced by TOGETHXR, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Fubo, Premieres Today on Maximum Effort Channel

Watch Official Trailer HERE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGETHXR, the trailblazing media and commerce company co-founded by world-renowned professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, proudly announces the premiere of its first unscripted comedy series, The Syd + TP Show. Set to premiere today at 9:00 pm E.T., the show promises a highly entertaining look into the lives of two extraordinary WNBA athletes, Sydney "Syd" Colson and Theresa "TP" Plaisance, through a blend of games, stunts, and interviews with celebrity friends and complete strangers. This is the first time WNBA players have hosted their own series.

The Syd + TP Show, co-produced by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Fubo, will air on Maximum Effort Channel and Fubo's linear channel, Fubo Sports.

Viewers can tune in weekly to catch the best friends and bench warmers as they embark on a thrilling mix of tomfoolery and adventure, striving to become the faces of the WNBA. Witness the athletic duo as they fearlessly delve into new occupations with minimal training, attempt captivating makeover transformations on their famous friends, and boldly challenge each other in uncharted territories.

The audience can expect cameos from notable guests such as Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoops, Flau'Jae Johnson, Monica McNutt, Rashida Olayiwola, ER Fightmaster, Megan Rapinoe, Rae Burrell, Alysha Clark, Kiah Stokes, Jen King, Jordin Canada, Lexie Brown, and more, offering an extra layer of excitement and hilarity. Colson and Plaisance, known for their prowess on the court, are the surprise comedy duo of the year.

"It's not often you get to see elite athletes like Syd and TP step out of their comfort zones and share their talents in such a genuine way. The show is a testament to their dedication, drive, and hilarity. Fans are in for a real treat," shares TOGETHXR co-founder and WNBA icon Sue Bird.

"This premiere marks the start of something extraordinary. This show is not just entertainment. It's a chance to showcase the power of diversity and representation in a way that is important to us. We're diving headfirst into this hilarious adventure, and we're excited for others to join," said Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance.

"The Syd + TP Show is a first-of-its-kind, buddy comedy starring two exceptional athletes. The show's unapologetically queer and Black cast, brought to life by an all-female and non-binary creative team, perfectly exemplifies how TOGETHXR aims to challenge stereotypes, while also celebrating representation and inclusion. We're happy to join forces with the Maximum Effort and Fubo teams to bring this fever dream of a series into homes nationwide, amplifying the voices and witty chops of these incredible athletes," shares Reni Calister, Executive Vice President, Content, TOGETHXR.

"Maximum Effort finds joy in bringing people together, and nothing brings more joy than seeing Syd and TP together," said Ashley Fox, Maximum Effort Co-President of Production. "Their infectious energy and relationship pulls you in and encourages you to unapologetically embrace your truest, weirdest self. We're so lucky to collaborate with the team at TOGETHXR to introduce this duo who makes everyone want to be their friends (including us)."

The Syd + TP Show is exclusively produced for the Maximum Effort Channel, which is curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, and Fubo Sports. Both networks are available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+, and Xumo Play with Fubo Sports also available on Samsung TV Plus and The Roku Channel.

The Syd + TP Show is produced by Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance; Executive Producers: Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, Quanny Carr, Carly Usdin, Katy Dierks, of TOGETHXR, Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hill and Ashley Fox of Maximum Effort; Co-Executive Producers: Kayla Johnson and Molly Milstein; Supervising Producers: Justine Brown and Kimberly Mason. Directed by Carly Usdin.

Logline: World Champions and bench warming besties Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance are determined to become the faces of the WNBA, despite the fact no one asked them to. This buddy comedy series follows Syd and TP on their quest to become the most famous basketball players on earth through a mix of stunts, interviews, hijinks and a complete lack of shame.

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is a media and commerce company founded by Jessica Robertson, alongside four of the world's top professional athletes, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird. With a focus on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture, TOGETHXR is an unapologetic platform where representation and gender equality are both expected and required. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought-leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and telling the stories of women who are doing the same. As one of the most compelling platforms for women in sport and culture, TOGETHXR's in-house production studio has created a slate of scripted and unscripted premium content, including Surf Girls: Kaikaina, More Than A Name, FENOM, Summer of Gold, and more, which are in discussions to be adapted for film, TV, and digital media. In 2023, TOGETHXR was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and won Media Company of the Year in the DigiDay Media Awards.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, TV series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called "a force in sports streaming" by Forbes, "the best streaming service for sports aficionados" by Tom's Guide and was heralded by CNET for its "ease of use." Learn more at https://fubo.tv .

