ENTACT Enhances Sediment Capabilities, Acquires White Lake Dock & Dredge

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTACT, LLC ("ENTACT"), a leading provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical services and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of White Lake Dock & Dredge, Inc. ("White Lake" or the "Company").

White Lake is a specialized environmental dredging, sediment capping, and marine construction provider with 20+ years of successful project execution across the United States. The Company's experienced team leverages purpose-built equipment and robust project design capabilities to address the complex needs of public and private sector clients.

Dean Pisani, Chief Executive Officer of ENTACT, commented, "We are excited to partner with the White Lake team as we continue to remediate soil, water, and sediment across North America. We have collaborated with White Lake for years and are thrilled to acquire their unique expertise and capabilities. White Lake's solution-oriented approach and focus on strong client relationships fit perfectly into our approach, and we are excited to welcome an exceptional team into ENTACT."

Ben Gezon, President of White Lake, added "ENTACT's disciplined approach to high-quality, safe work aligns with the values White Lake was built upon. ENTACT is the ideal value-added partner for White Lake's future as we continue to increase our scale and reach. We are excited to work side-by-side with a team that shares a commitment to providing the safest and highest-value work to our clients by leveraging technologies and methods that best serve our client's needs."

"We are proud of ENTACT's growth and are excited to support ENTACT's second acquisition under JFLCO's sponsorship. This transaction complements our organic growth strategy by further enhancing our ability to execute complex, multi-method projects and address urgent and growing environmental remediation demand," said Glenn Shor, Chairman of ENTACT and Partner at JFLCO. "For decades, there have been limited options for scaled sediment remediation providers. However, the need for these services has never been stronger. We believe that ENTACT's acquisition of White Lake represents a highly-strategic partnership that allows the combined business to better serve its clients and efficiently address environmental remediation needs," added Kevin Vallès, Director of ENTACT and Principal at JFLCO.

Jones Day provided legal counsel to ENTACT and JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight provided legal counsel to White Lake.

