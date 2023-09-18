Cherokee Uniforms Awards Scholarships to 10 Nursing Students

The A Nurse I Am Scholarship Award, sponsored by Cherokee Uniforms, provides financial support and valuable resources to exceptional nursing students.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Uniforms, a Careismatic Brand, Inc. brand, announced today that it awarded scholarships to support 10 outstanding nursing students enrolled in its A Nurse I Am Scholarship program.

Careismatic Brands (PRNewswire)

Recipients of the A Nurse I Am Scholarship are actively enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program and receive $3,000 to apply toward their nursing education. Recipients were also gifted scrubs, shoes, accessories, and medical instruments by Careismatic Brands.

"The A Nurse I Am Scholarship will provide these exceptional nursing students with the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits," said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands. "Careismatic Brands is committed to shaping the future of nursing, one scholarship at a time."

Scholarship recipients were granted membership to the Careismatic Brands Student Nurse Advisory Council until their graduation, which will provide opportunities for engagement with industry professionals and provide valuable insights into the nursing profession.

Undergraduate winners pursuing pre-licensed programs additionally received a one-year membership to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Student Membership. The exclusive membership provides access to an abundance of resources and educational materials.

Careismatic Brands established the A Nurse I Am Scholarship 16 years ago to support, nurture, and develop nursing students. The program has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarship funds and has helped launch the careers of more than 100 healthcare professionals. For more information on the A Nurse I Am Scholarship program, visit www.anurseiam.com.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silverts Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Careismatic Brands