Patrick M. Ryan and Benjamin K. Riley Named "Top 100 Lawyer" in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick M. Ryan—head of Bartko law firm's Litigation practice and Chair of its Antitrust and IP and Brand Protection groups, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee—and Benjamin K. Riley—a principal in Bartko's Litigation practice and a member of the firm's Executive Committee—were both selected by the California Daily Journal as two of the "Top 100 Lawyers in California" for 2023.

The Daily Journal highlighted the fact that Patrick handles major complex cases on behalf of both Defendants and Plaintiffs, including his role in the Sutter antitrust trial that resulted in a 9-0 defense jury verdict for Sutter in a case seeking more than $1.3 Billion. The Daily Journal also highlighted his recent plaintiff-side work on Laatz v. Zazzle, where he represents a leading graphic designer who created the popular "Blooming Elegant" trio of fonts. Laatz's complaint alleges that Zazzle misappropriated her fonts when it instructed an engineer to obtain a single-user license for the fonts in his own name and loaded the software onto its server so that millions of customers could use the fonts without permission and without any compensation to Laatz. The Court rejected Zazzle's motion to dismiss the second amended complaint entirely. The Daily Journal also highlighted Patrick's victory in a major antitrust case on behalf of plaintiffs earlier this year in VHS Liquidating Trust et al., v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Ass'n, et al. when the court rejected the defendants' second demurrer and motion to strike, allowing the case to proceed and plaintiffs to continue to seek damages of more than $100 million.

The Daily Journal recognized Ben not only for his experience trying 30 cases, with 16 months in trial, but in particular, his recent successful defense verdict in February 2023, after a six-week trial, in a complex probate and community property case. The petitioner in that case sought $680 million, but Riley and his team prevailed on all their defenses and also defeated the entire damages claim. Ben's skillful cross examination of the plaintiff's accounting expert exposed three major mistakes, including $4 million of double-counting. This is the second time the Daily Journal has named Ben as one of California's Top 100 Lawyers, and it has also twice named him a California Lawyer of the Year.

A PDF copy of the Daily Journal article about Patrick M. Ryan can be accessed here.

A PDF copy of the Daily Journal article about Benjamin K. Riley can be accessed here.

About Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller

Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller, established more than 45 years ago, is a boutique law firm specializing in national and international complex litigation and investigations, as well as real estate and franchising transactions. It is a 45+ lawyer firm dedicated to strategic cutting-edge representation of clients in California, nationally, and internationally. Bartko's practice areas include representing both plaintiffs and defendants in complex business, intellectual property, antitrust and competition claims, trade secret litigation, anticounterfeiting, complex employment litigation, employment/labor strategic advice and collective bargaining, and real estate litigation, among others.

